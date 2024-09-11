A close look at Mac Jones' salary, contract details, and net worth

Mac Jones' NFL career has been challenging. When drafted, the New England Patriots once referred to him as the future Tom Brady. But things changed after a few years, and he was traded to the Jaguars. As a result, many fans are curious about Mac Jones' salary and all the details of his contract.

Mac Jones is a young American professional football quarterback earning a good income despite shortcomings. He was picked as the 85th NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 and has won several awards. How much does Mac Jones make a year, and what lies ahead?

Profile summary

Full name Michael McCorkle Mac Jones Gender Male Date of birth 5 September 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'3" (191 cm) Weight 97 kg (217 lbs) Mother Holly Father Gorden Siblings 2 Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Sophie Scott School Bolles School University/college University of Alabama Profession Professional football player Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Mac Jones' salary

Though Mac Jones' salary per game is unknown, as published on Sportrac, his base salary was $2,785,412. This came with a corresponding cap hit and dead cap value of $2,785,410 each.

How much does Mac Jones get paid?

According to Mac Jones' rookie contract with the New England Patriots, the athlete was entitled to $15,586,352. This included a signing bonus of $8,695,528 and an average annual salary of $3,896,588.

How much will Mac Jones make with the Jaguars?

Considering a post on Jacksonville Jaguars, he will make $2,785,410 in guaranteed salary. However, should the Jaguars release him before the season starts, they will not get any savings and owe the player his entire salary for 2024. This debt may not happen only if the football player signs elsewhere.

Mac Jones' career earnings

For his three NFL seasons (2021-2023) with the Patriots, he earned $12,800,940. In 2021, his base salary was $660,000. In 2022, it was $1,368,471, and he earned $2,076,941 in 2023. If Mac Jones' contract extension had taken place, he would have made $25,664,000 in 2025.

As reported by Sportskeeda, though the Jacksonville Jaguars are supposed to cater to his base salary for the 2024/2025 NFL season, as it stands, Mac Jones' signing bonus is not yet in view.

Who signed Mac Jones?

He was traded off to the Jacksonville Jaguars in March 2024. But then, the New England Patriots first signed him in a four-year rookie deal in 2021. The team drafted him as the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft in the first-round selection.

Why did Mac Jones get traded?

His trading was a mutual agreement between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars. When asked about the Patriots trade in an interview in Jacksonville, as Sports Illustrated published, he said the following:

I have all the respect in the world for those guys up there,....I can't thank them enough. We kind of just decided the mutual parting of ways was the best decision for both of us. For me, it was just about moving on and getting back home, and I couldn't be more excited.

How long is Mac Jones under contract?

Mac Jones' contract length/end date with the Patriots was supposed to expire in 2025. However, since the NFL player was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, that would not happen any more.

Is Mac Jones a free agent in 2024?

He is not a free agent in 2024. But if the Jaguars, the AFC South team, picks him for a fifth-year option, he will become an unrestricted free agent in March 2025.

Mac Jones' personal life and family

Michael McCorkle was born on 8 September 1998 in Jacksonville, Florida. He has two siblings, Will and Sarah Jane, who are also interested in sports. Mac worked as a child model and actor and appeared in commercials.

Jones played college football. Before the Patriots signed him, he had a stellar career at Bolles School and the University of Alabama. After a quiet freshman year at Alabama, he excelled as a starter, setting NCAA records in 2020 for a completion percentage of 77.4 and a career passing yard average of 11.0.

A New York Post article about him says he is in a relationship with Sophie Scott. They met at the University of Alabama and have been together since 2019.

What do Mac Jones' parents do for a living?

The NFL player's parents, Gordon and Holly, are attorneys and co-owners of the Jones & McCorkle law firm in Jacksonville, Florida. They have a sports background. Gordon was a tennis player and Flagler Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, and Holly played college tennis at Mercer College.

In 2016, Jones told 247 Sports about his family. He said:

My mom went to Mercer University and she played tennis there. My dad went to FSU, he played tennis there. He went on to play in the pro tour, so he got to do that for a while.....I have a sister who plays tennis at the College of Charleston. She's my best friend. My brother, obviously also one of my best friends, played soccer for Mercer University, too.

Mac Jones' net worth

According to Sportskeeda and Clutchpoints, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star's estimated net worth is $10 million in 2024. He acquired this from his NFL career and several endorsements.

Some of Mac Jones' endorsements are with top brands like Top Golf, Medium, Sleep Number, Gillette, and Arbella. Before his NFL draft, NoBulls company, an apparel, footwear, and accessory brand, signed him.

Mac Jones' salary has progressively increased for his short time in the NFL. Although he has a few setbacks with his teams, he is still basking in the game.

