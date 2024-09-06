Iman Shumpert's net worth today: NBA earnings, endorsements, and more

Iman Shumpert has been trending online not because of his successful career but because of his divorce saga with his ex-wife, Teyana Taylor. His financial stamina is shaken and questioned because of his divorce settlements. Iman Shumpert's net worth is now the question of the day.

Iman at the Hennessy Arena All-Star Weekend (L) and at the People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar. Photo: Natasha Campos, Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Iman Shumpert is a multifaceted American professional basketball player, entertainer, and business mogul. He has been in the game for over a decade and won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Unlike many celebrities, his finances are automated, and he invests in lucrative businesses.

Full name Iman Asante Shumpert Nickname Shump, Iman Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Berwyn, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'5" (196 cm) Weight 96 kg (212 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Odis Shumpert Mother L'Tanya Shumpert Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Teyana Taylor Children 2 School Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School, River Forest High School University/college Georgia Tech University Profession Professional basketball player Net worth $16 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How much is Iman Shumpert's net worth in 2024?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth, Iman Shumpert's net worth in 2024 is $16 million. But how does Iman make his money? He has built a lucrative brand that generates significant income from basketball contracts, endorsement deals, and reality TV shows. Below is a breakdown of his sources of revenue.

NBA career

Most of Iman's net worth comes from the NBA. His basketball journey began in high school, where he excelled as a first-team all-state player and top-ranked senior.

However, his NBA journey began with the New York Knicks in 2011, and he was selected 17th overall. His career was for ten seasons till 2021, and he played for five teams. The teams he played for and the years he spent are these:

S/N Club Year 1 New York Knicks 2011–2015 2 Cleveland Cavaliers 2015–2018 3 Sacramento Kings 2018- 2019 4 Houston Rockets 2019 5 Brooklyn Nets 2019, 2021

He also won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016. This undoubtedly impacted Iman Shumpert's salary.

According to ESPN, Iman Shumpert's NBA stats show he played 461 games, averaging 25 minutes per game throughout his 10-year career. His versatility marked his career as a shooting guard and small forward.

Facts about Iman Shumpert. Photo: @ImanShumpertOfficial (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Iman Shumpert not playing basketball?

After playing his last game in February 2021 for the Brooklyn Nets, the skilled player has reportedly been occupied with other ventures. He also stepped down from playing to spend more time with his kids.

Entertainment

Imam is also a skilled rapper whose music often generates buzz, as in his bold response to Kendrick Lamar with Dear Kendrick in 2013. Below are some of his EPs, mixtapes, and albums and the year he released them:

S/N Album Year 1 Knicks Anthem 2012 2 Th3 #Post90s 2012 3 Substance Abuse 2018 4 Piece de la Foutu Pie 2019 5 This Car Ain't Stolen 2022

Aside from this, he is a reality TV star. Shumpert's smooth moves with Daniella Karagach on Dancing with the Stars in the 30th season earned him the top prize in 2021, plus a $360,000 payday. He told the New York Times the following:

The main joy that I have with being with 'Dancing with the Stars' is not having to hide myself, not even a little bit.

According to his IMDb, he has also made waves in TV and films like The Chi, Them, and 21 and Over. He has produced credits on documentaries like 38 at the Garden and Under His Influence.

Real estate

Most of his investments are in real estate. For instance, Iman Shumpert's house in Studio City sold for $4 million in 2022 after buying for $3 million in 2018. He also purchased a $880,000 River Forest home for his parents in 2018.

One factor that influences his investment is his automated savings. He told Wealthsimple Magazine:

Since I entered the league, half of my checks have always gone into a separate account…I pride myself on doing that. I've done it no matter the size of my contract or salary.

Endorsements

He made $2 million from a partnership with Sony BMG. Other lucrative endorsements came with top brands like Nike and Adidas.

Iman celebrated with a trophy. Photo: @ImanShumpertOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How much money did Iman Shumpert make in the NBA?

Iman Shumpert's career earnings in his 10-year career were $48.2 million, as published by Spotrac. His first salary of three seasons with the New York Knicks was $4.6 million. He also signed his highest deal of $40 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Iman Shumpert's divorce

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor, a model, actor, singer, and entrepreneur, tied the knot in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughters Junie and Rue in 2015 and 2020.

However, in January 2023, Teyana secretly filed for a divorce, stating infidelity, abuse, and jealousy of success from Iman as the reason. It was publicly known in November 2023, and the divorce is now official.

How much does Iman have to pay Teyana?

As per The Jasmine Brand, Teyana will receive a seven-figure settlement and four marital properties valued at $10 million from Iman. He will also pay $8,000 monthly in child support and cover school expenses for their two children.

Who makes more money, Teyana or Iman?

In June 2024, Iman stated in court that Teyana earns nearly twice as much as him, as published on TMZ. He claims he makes $48,000 monthly, while Teyana earns $94,000.

Iman Shumpert at an ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Source: Getty Images

Iman Shumpert's height

Iman Shumpert is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres) tall. He also weighs 212 pounds (96 kilograms).

Iman Shumpert's net worth is a testament to his hard work and savvy business moves. He might be handling some financial crisis, but he is still rich.

