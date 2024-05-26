Morgan Wallen's net worth today: How rich is the country star?

Country music has long been known for its rich storytelling and soulful melodies, but when it comes to bank accounts, few artists have struck gold like Morgan. His chart-topping hits and sold-out shows have skyrocketed, leaving fans wondering what Morgan Wallen's net worth is today.

Morgan Wallen is an American country music singer and songwriter. After competing on The Voice in 2014, he rose to fame and signed with Big Loud Records. His chart-topping album Dangerous: The Double Album and hit singles like Whiskey Glasses and Chasin' You have earned him widespread recognition and wealth. Here is everything about his net worth in 2024.

Morgan Wallen's profile summary

What is Morgan Wallen's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moneylaid, and The Richest, Morgan Wallen's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $12 million. His wealth has grown substantially, increasing from $4 million in 2023 to the current value in just a year.

How does Morgan Wallen make money?

Morgan Wallen's earnings mainly come from his career as a singer. His music journey began on season 6 of The Voice, where he discovered his potential despite not winning. He reflected in a 2023 interview:

It was a big first step—I guess that's the first time in my life where I realized that maybe I actually have a shot at this.

Since then, his music career has taken off, generating substantial income from album sales, live performances, royalties, and music streaming. Additionally, he supplements his income through endorsement partnerships and real estate transactions.

How many albums did Morgan Wallen sell?

The country musician has reportedly sold over 7,392,000 albums. Morgan Wallen's record sales in the United States alone was seven million. His best-selling album, Dangerous: The Double Album, has sold over 5,320,000 copies and garnered over 13 billion streams.

What record did Morgan Wallen break?

Morgan broke Garth Brooks' long-standing record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a country album. His album, One Thing at a Time, spent 19 non-consecutive weeks at the top spot, surpassing Brooks' record previously set by Ropin' the Wind (1991-92).

The singer also broke the record for the most songs by an artist on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at one time, with all 36 tracks from his album entering the chart.

In 2023, the singer reflected on his album. He had this to say:

I'm proud that we got to expand our horizons a little bit, with some new sounds and new subjects. Trying to grow and branch out while not forgetting everything that's gotten me to this point. I think we've been able to accomplish that with this album.

How much does Morgan Wallen make a year?

Morgan Wallen's salary is around $5 million annually, primarily earned through his music and concerts. He earns approximately $1.2 million per concert, including merchandise and ticket sales proceeds.

In 2023, his One Night At A Time tour generated $70 million in earnings, contributing to an overall gross of over $260 million for the year.

How much does Morgan Wallen make per show?

The Whiskey Glasses singer earns between $600,000 and $2.3 million per show, but it varies based on venue size, ticket prices, and tour expenses. His concerts gross around $6.3 million, and his booking fees range from $2.5 to $6 million per U.S. concert date.

What car does Morgan Wallen drive?

Morgan Wallen's car collection includes a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, a practical minivan priced at $31,990. He also owns a 2023 GMC Yukon Denali, a powerful SUV worth $79,700, and a 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 worth $92,675.

Morgan Wallen's house

Morgan Wallen's real estate portfolio is impressive. He owns a lavish seven-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles, which he purchased from Jason Statham for $3.2 million in 2020. He previously owned a four-bedroom Nashville mansion, which he sold for $835,000 in 2021.

He has over a dozen upscale apartments and villas in California, New York, and Florida, worth $2.6 million. These properties showcase his success and add to his wealth.

Frequently asked questions

Since Morgan shot into the limelight, fans' curiosity about him has increased. Below are some questions asked and the best answers given:

How old is Morgan Wallen? The singer, born on 13 May 1993, is 31 years old as of 2024.

Is Morgan Wallen married? He is not married, nor has he ever been.

Does Morgan Wallen have kids? The country music star has one child, Indigo "Indie" Wilder, born in 2020 with his ex-girlfriend KT Smith.

How much does a Morgan Wallen concert ticket cost? His concert tickets range from $155 to $11,310 per ticket.

What was Morgan Wallen's No.1 hit? The singer's first hit was Last Night, which soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

As of 2024, Morgan Wallen's worth has climbed to $12 million, nearly tripling from the $4 million recorded last year. This depicts his rise to success, emerging from the ashes of The Voice season 6 playoffs to make his mark on the country music scene. He is a force to reckon with, and not even the sky is his limit.

