P. Diddy's net worth in 2024: How rich is the famous rapper?

P. Diddy is an American rapper, record producer and entrepreneur best known for the hit song I’ll Be Missing You. But beyond music, the star is an accomplished businessman whose investment projects have significantly contributed to his wealth. Discover P. Diddy's net worth, which ranks him among the world’s wealthiest hip-hop artists.

Despite growing up in a humble and violent environment that directly impacted his family, Diddy rose above the circumstances. In 1993, he founded his record label, Bad Boy Records, and four years later, he won a Guinness World Record for Most Successful Rap Producer. Below is a breakdown of how the rapper accumulated his net worth by 2024.

P. Diddy's profile summary

Full name Sean John Combs Other names P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, Puffy, Puff, Love Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1969 Age 54 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 6’ (183 cm) Weight 86 kg (190 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Kimberly Porter Children 7 Parents Janice and Melvin Earl Combs Sibling 1 Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur Years active 1990-present Net worth $800 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

What is P. Diddy's net worth in 2024?

According to Sportskeeda and Marca, Sean Combs’ net worth is estimated at $800 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 34-year-old musical career.

In addition, Love’s strategic entrepreneurial endeavours, lucrative endorsement deals and savvy real estate investments have contributed significantly to his financial success.

How did Diddy get so rich?

The New York City native has diversified his income sources. Here is a glimpse of some of the revenue-generating channels that add to Puff’s wealth:

Music career

Puff Daddy made his career debut in 1990, working as a talent director at Uptown Records. He launched his label, Bad Boy Record, in 1993 and has worked with big names such as Usher.

The successes of albums produced by Combs’ record label put him on the road to richness, and he has sustained his financial status for over three decades.

As a music artist, Love mainly earns through album sales, streaming royalties and concert tours. In 1996, Diddy released his debut single Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down. Some of his popular hits with their YouTube views as of 12 June 2024:

I’ll Be Missing You (1997) 96 million views

(1997) 96 million views Bump, Bump, Bump (2002) 182 million views

(2002) 182 million views Shake Ya Tailfeather (2003) 46 million views

(2003) 46 million views Last Night (2006) 198 million views

Business ventures

Sean developed a keen entrepreneurial spirit at the age of 12. During a 2024 interview with Forbes, Combs shared some entrepreneurial advice for young people, saying:

It is essential to know that things may get tough, but the most successful people work hard and never give up on their dreams.

In 1998, the rapper started the clothing line Sean John. The line’s products include clothing, footwear, and fragrances. According to WWD, the brand made retail sales of $450 million in 2016.

Diddy holds a majority stake in Aquahydrate, a calorie-free beverage for athletes. Additionally, he has a major equity stake in a TV network, Revolt TV. In 2019, the hip-hop star invested in PlayVS, which provides infrastructure for competitive high school gaming.

Endorsement deals

In 2007, Combs inked a deal with Ciroc Vodka to develop the brand for a 50% profit share. However, the deal was terminated in 2023 after Diageo acquired the company.

How much money does P. Diddy make in a year?

With a career spanning over three decades, Diddy’s net worth has remarkably increased. Here are his yearly earnings per Celebrity Net Worth:

Year Earnings 2015 $60 million 2016 $62 million 2017 $130 million 2018 $64 million 2019 $103 million 2020 $55 million 2021 $75 million 2022 $90 million

What does Diddy own?

Puff has several assets to his name. Below are some of the properties he has acquired over time:

P. Diddy's house

The Last Night hitmaker reportedly owns 15 real estate properties across different locations. As documented by the Realtor, he paid $2.45 million for an East Hampton mansion in 1998.

Puff sometimes rented the house for an impressive $200,000 monthly. However, he sold the property for $4.7 million in 2020. In 2003, the rapper purchased a New York City apartment for $3.82 million.

He sold the home for $5.7 million in 2017. In 2004, Love bought a 3.5-acre house for $4 million but sold it for $5.5 million in 2016. He paid $39 million for a 17,000-square-foot Los Angeles mansion in 2014.

Diddy also paid $5.25 million for a home for his ex-wife, Kim Porter, in 2009. After her death, he sold the Toluca Lake property for $6.5 million in 2022. In August 2021, Puffy bought a mansion on Star Island in Miami for $35 million.

What car does P. Diddy drive?

The music mogul maintains a world of luxury around him, including his wheels. Below is P. Diddy's car collection per Atlanta Black Star:

Car Estimated price Rolls Royce Phantom $500,000 Mercedes Maybach 57 $420,000 Rolls Royce Drophead Coupe $250,000 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder $225,000 Ferrari F430 Spider $217,000

P. Diddy's private jet

According to Fox Business, the music icon owns a Gulfstream G550 jet designed by General Dynamics, which he uses for travel.

Is P. Diddy a billionaire in 2024?

In 2022, Forbes listed Puffy as the second richest hip-hop star after Jay-Z for his $1 billion net worth. However, he lost his billionaire status due to his association with several legal scandals.

P. Diddy’s net worth mirrors his enduring impact in the entertainment industry. He soared to stardom with chart-topping albums and successful entrepreneurial ventures, ultimately accumulating a massive fortune.

