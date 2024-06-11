Shaun White's net worth today: How rich is the legendary snowboarder?

Shaun Roger White is a former American professional skateboarder and snowboarder. He is a three-time Olympic gold medallist and has won 10 ESPY Awards. In addition, White holds the world record for the most X Games gold medals. Although retired, his successful career has piqued interest in his wealth. So, what is Shaun White’s net worth?

Shaun White during the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (L). The former skateboarder at the Regal LA Live in 2023 (R). Photo: Phillip Faraone, Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Regarding icy slopes, no sport is faster or more downright dangerous than snowboarding. However, the risk can translate to millions in the bank for athletes willing to plunge. Roger is a case in point, as he has accumulated great wealth and ultimately ranks among the richest skateboarders. Discover Shaun’s career earnings and exciting facts about his journey to the top.

Shaun White's profile summary

Full name Shaun Roger White Nickname The Flying Tomato Age 37 years old (2024) Date of birth 3 September 1986 Gender Male Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace San Diego, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Nina Dobrev Parents Cathy and Roger White Siblings 3 Profession Former professional snowboarder and skateboarder Net worth $65 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

What is Shaun White’s net worth in 2024?

According to Wealthy Gorilla and Market Realist, Roger’s net worth is estimated at $65 million. He reportedly earns $10 million annually.

Shaun White during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Original

White has amassed this wealth from his impressive sports achievements, lucrative endorsement deals, real estate investments, and successful foray into the entertainment industry.

How did Shaun White get rich?

White has diversified his income streams. Here is a breakdown of some revenue-generating channels contributing significantly to his financial portfolio.

Sporting career

Roger went pro in snowboarding at 13 and skateboarding at 17. Later, he became the first athlete to win the Summer X Games and the Winter X Games in more than one sport.

Additionally, he is a five-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic gold medallist in half-pipe snowboarding. The athlete announced his retirement after finishing fourth at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White during the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

During a 2022 interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Shaun revealed the reason why he decided to retire at 33, saying:

I remember waking up one morning and being like, ‘My Back!’ It was also these little injuries. Age eventually caught up with me. I went to train in Austria, injured my knee, back, and ankle, and got lost. These were the signs that told me it was time.

Over the years, the former red-haired snowboarder has inked lucrative deals with high-end companies, including Red Bull, American Express, and Burton Snowboards. In 2009, Forbes magazine reported that he had bagged $8 million from his 2008 endorsements.

Business ventures

The Olympian has appeared in several video games, including Cool Boarders 4 and Shaun Palmer’s Pro Snowboarder.

He released his own video game, Shaun White Snowboarding, in 2008. This was followed by the sequels Shaun White Snowboarding: World Stage and Shaun White Skateboarding in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Roger purchased a minority stake in Mammoth Resorts in 2006 and is a part-time June Mountain and Snow Summit ski area owner. Shaun White’s clothing line, Whitespace, was launched in January 2022.

Shaun White during the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Media ventures

White starred in Friends with Benefits (2011), American Dad! (2013) and Henry Danger (2018) among others. He is a guitarist for the electronic rock band Bad Things, which released their self-titled album in 2014.

The former snowboarder has also appeared in various magazines, including TransWorld SNOWboarding Magazine in 2003. He was also a guest editor in Snowboarder Magazine in February 2008.

How does Shaun White invest his money?

Not only has Shaun made strategic career choices, but he has also made savvy investment projects. Below are some of the ways he generally puts his money to use:

How much is Shaun White’s house worth?

The California native is a real estate mogul with multiple luxurious properties around the globe. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he paid $8.94 million for a 3-bedroom mansion in Malibu in 2014. In 2020, Roger sold the home for $11.8 million.

Around the same time, he listed his other Malibu home for $12.75 million. However, Shaun slashed the price and sold the property for $8 million. In 2017, he put his New York City penthouse on the market for $2.79 million and sold his 4,500-square-foot Hollywood home for $6.7 million.

In September 2020, White raised the penthouse’s price to $3 million. He paid $3.75 million for a second home in Hollywood Hills in 2018 but listed it for sale in April 2024 for $5 million.

Shaun White during the 2022 With Love For Peace Gala in Cannes, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

What car does Shaun White drive?

The former athlete maintains a world of luxury around him, including his wheels. Here is Shaun White’s car collection per MoneyMade:

Car Estimated price Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 $350,000 BMW M6 $120,000 1966 Ford Mustang $110,000 Lexus IS 300 $43,000

Shaun White's net worth has increased by millions over the years, a testament that hard work pays. Although it has taken hours of practice and a lifetime of dedication to the craft, his sporting career has placed him among the world’s wealthiest athletes.

READ ALSO: Magnus Carlsen's net worth today: How rich is the Grandmaster?

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Magnus Carlsen's net worth. The Mozart of Chess is currently one of the world's best chess players.

Magnus became a chess grandmaster at 13 and has since won several World Chess Championships. He has also diversified into entrepreneurship with a thriving publicly traded company that leverages modern online chess. Check the article for more on his wealth.

Source: Briefly News