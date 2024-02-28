Anime is a style of animation that originated in Japan and has become popular worldwide. It encompasses various genres and caters to diverse audiences of all ages. Anime can cover many themes, and its art style varies significantly, ranging from colourful and vibrant to more subdued and realistic. Here are the most known black female anime characters.

Anime covers genres such as action, romance, science fiction, fantasy, horror, and a slice of life. There are anime series and movies for children, teenagers, and adults. Some anime are adaptations of manga (Japanese comic books or graphic novels), light novels, or video games, while others are original works. So, who is the most famous black female anime character?

Top 25+ black female anime characters you need to know

This article is based on data collected from Ranker, Anime Motivation, and Anime Informer for black anime characters. The rankings below are updated regularly to reflect the top black female anime characters.

No. Anime character 1. Yoruichi Shihoin 2. Michiko Malandro 3. Iris from Pokemon 4. Miyuki Ayukawa 5. Krone 6. Franceska Mila Rose 7. Mira Naigus 8. Choi Mochimazzi 9. Ymir 10. Atsuko Jackson 11. Karui 12. Casca 13. Hilda from Eureka Seven 14. Gidget 15. Canary 16. Caldina 17. Nadia 18. Sol Marron 19. Dorothy 20. Marbet Fingerhat 21. Claudia LaSalle 22. Karako Koshio 23. Sherry McDowell 24. Heles 25. Urd 26. Umiko Ahagon 27. Fee Carmichael

1. Yoruichi Shihoin from Bleach

Yoruichi is a former captain of the 2nd Division in the Gotei 13, the organization of soul reapers in the Bleach universe. She is known for her skill in hand-to-hand combat, speed, and ability to transform between a human and cat form. She plays a significant role in the series, particularly during the Soul Society Arc, where she aids the protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki.

2. Michiko Malandro from Michiko to Hatchin

Created by Manglobe, Michiko to Hatchin follows the story of Michiko Malandro, a former convict, and Hana "Hatchin" Morenos, a young girl in an abusive foster family. Michiko is known for her strong personality, motorcycle riding skills, and proficiency in hand-to-hand combat.

3. Iris from Pokemon

Iris is one of Ash Ketchum's travelling companions during the Unova region saga, known as Pokémon: Black & White. She has dark skin and is known for her distinctive, wild pink hair.

Iris' most notable Pokémon is Axew, which evolves into Fraxure and Haxorus. Throughout her journey with Ash and the others, she aims to become a Dragon Master.

4. Caldina from Magic Knight Rayearth

Magic Knight Rayearth is a fantasy adventure series that follows three high school girls—Hikaru Shidou, Umi Ryuuzaki, and Fuu Hououji—who are transported to a magical world called Cephiro. Caldina is a skilled dancer and illusionist known for her expertise in manipulating fire.

5. Miyuki Ayukawa from You're Under Arrest!

Miyuki Ayukawa is a character from the anime and light novel series You're Under Arrest!, created by Kousuke Fujishima. The series revolves around the daily lives of a group of police officers working in the Traffic Division of the Bokuto Police Station.

6. Krone from The Promised Neverland

Krone is a character from the anime series The Promised Neverland. Sister Krone is introduced as an assistant caretaker alongside Isabella (Mama). She is known for her distinctive, doll-like, and white uniform appearance.

7. Franceska Mila Rose from Bleach

Franceska Mila Rose is a character in the anime and manga series Bleach, created by Tite Kubo. Mila has a panther-like appearance with distinctive animalistic features. The character plays a role in the Bleach series during the Hueco Mundo arc.

8. Mira Naigus from Soul Eater

Mira Naigus is one of the instructors at the Death Weapon Meister Academy (DWMA) and holds the title of Demon Weapon Meister. She is known for her calm and composed demeanour, as well as her exceptional skills in combat. Her weapon partner is a Demon Scythe named Spirit Albarn, also known as Death Scythe, who serves as Marie Mjolnir's weapon partner.

9. Choi Mochimazzi from Tamako Market

Choi Mochimazzi is a character from Tamako Market, created by Kyoto Animation. Choi is a talking bird, can communicate with humans and plays a comedic role in the series. She has short, jet-black hair with a trinket, and deep magenta eyes, and is always barefoot and wears gold anklets and bracelets.

10. Ymir from Attack on Titan

Ymir is a character in the Attack on Titan, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. Ymir initially appears as a member of the 104th Training Corps in the series, training alongside other main characters such as Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert. However, her true nature and history become crucial to the unfolding narrative.

11. Atsuko Jackson from Michiko to Hatchin

Atsuko Jackson is a character from Michiko to Hatchin, created by Manglobe and directed by Sayo Yamamoto. Atsuko is a skilled and persistent police officer determined to capture Michiko Malandro, one of the main characters.

Michiko is a former convict who escapes prison to search for a man from her past. She is involved in the pursuit of Michiko, leading to various confrontations and challenges throughout the series.

12. Karui from Naruto

Karui is a kunoichi (female ninja) from the Hidden Cloud Village, also known as Kumogakure. She is a member of Team Samui, which is led by the Fourth Raikage, A, and includes other members like Omoi and Samui.

Karui is a skilled and capable ninja, proficient in taijutsu (physical combat) and using ninja tools. She also has a significant role in the relationships in the series, including her marriage to Choji Akimichi from the Hidden Leaf Village.

13. Casca from Berserk

Casca is a character from Berserk, created by Kentaro Miura. She is a member of the Band of the Hawk, a mercenary group led by the protagonist, Guts, and their charismatic leader, Griffith. Casca is a skilled and determined warrior known for her strong sense of duty, loyalty, and combat prowess.

14. Hilda from Eureka Seven

Hilda is a character in Eureka Seven, a mecha anime created by Bones, known for its coming-of-age story, intricate world-building, and unique mecha designs. She is a member of the Gekkostate, a group of rebels who oppose the military government.

Hilda is portrayed as challenging and pragmatic, often smoking and having a no-nonsense attitude. As a pilot, she plays a role in combat situations using the LFO (Light Finding Operation) mechs central to the series.

15. Gidget from Eureka Seven

Gidget is a member of the Gekkostate, a group of rebels who oppose the military government. She serves as a pilot on the Gekko-Go, the ship used by the Gekkostate crew. Her energetic and friendly personality characterizes Gidget, and she often provides a more optimistic perspective compared to some of the other crew members.

16. Canary from Hunter x Hunter

Canary is a character from Hunter x Hunter, created by Yoshihiro Togashi. She serves as a servant in the Zoldyck family estate, a notorious family of assassins whose estate is heavily guarded.

Canary is caring and protective, especially towards the Zoldyck heir, Killua Zoldyck. She is depicted as a skilled martial artist, and she is shown to have a strong sense of duty to her family.

17. Urd from Oh My Goddess!

Urd is a character in Oh My Goddess! created by Kōsuke Fujishima. She is one of the three goddess sisters, along with Belldandy and Skuld.

Urd is a first-class goddess with a naughty and lively personality, often portrayed as carefree, flirtatious, and fond of using her magical abilities for fun. She is known for her expertise in potion-making and magic.

18. Nadia from Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water

Nadia is the main female protagonist in the anime series Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water, created by Gainax and directed by Hideaki Anno. She possesses a mysterious blue gem around her neck that attracts the attention of various parties, leading to a grand adventure. As the series progresses, Nadia becomes involved in a quest to uncover the secrets of her past and the origins of the Blue Water.

19. Sol Marron from Black Clover

Sol Marron is a character from Black Clover, created by Yūki Tabata. She is a member of the Black Bulls, one of the Magic Knights squads in the Clover Kingdom.

Sol is also known for her earth-based magic and ability to manipulate sand. She wields a magic attribute known as Sand Magic, allowing her to create and control sand for offensive and defensive purposes.

20. Dorothy from Great Pretender

Dorothy is a character in Great Pretender, an anime about confidence schemes and heists created by Wit Studio. She is known for her intelligence, resourcefulness, and ability to play various roles in the confidence schemes orchestrated by the main characters. Throughout the series, she takes on different personas, contributing to the elaborate cons devised by the group.

21. Marbet Fingerhat from Mobile Suit Victory Gundam

Marbet Fingerhat is a character from Mobile Suit Victory Gundam and follows the struggles of various factions in a war-torn future. In the series, Marbet is a member of the League Militaire, an organization fighting against the Zanscare Empire.

She is a skilled pilot and often operates mobile suits in the ongoing conflict. Marbet's character is known for her determination, loyalty, and combat prowess as she participates in the war against the oppressive Zanscare forces.

22. Claudia LaSalle from Macross

Claudia LaSalle is a character from Macross, a mecha anime series part of the larger Macross franchise. She is a high-ranking officer in the United Nations Spacy and serves as a bridge officer on the SDF-1 Macross.

Claudia plays a significant role in the series and is often involved in military and strategic decisions. She is known for her leadership skills and caring and supportive nature toward her subordinates.

23. Karako Koshio from Tokyo Ghoul

Karako Koshio is a character in Tokyo Ghoul series, created by Sui Ishida. Karako is a Ghoul Investigator and a member of the Quinx Squad, a group of individuals with artificial ghoul powers.

She plays a role in the conflicts and investigations involving ghouls and humans in the Tokyo Ghoul. The Quinx Squad, including Karako, uses Quinques—weapons created from the kagune of ghouls—to combat ghouls and maintain the balance between the two factions.

24. Sherry McDowell from Detective Conan

Created by Gosho Aoyama, Detective Conan follows the story of Shinichi Kudo, a high school detective who is transformed into a child after being poisoned. Sherry becomes an essential character in the series, often called Haibara in her child form. Haibara is knowledgeable about the Black Organization and provides valuable information to Conan Edogawa throughout the series.

25. Heles from Dragon Ball Super

Heles is one of the Gods of Destruction's divine beings tasked with maintaining balance in the universe by destroying planets. She is notable for her elegant and regal appearance, and her personality aligns with her role as a deity. Each God of Destruction in the series has a unique design and demeanour, adding to the diversity of characters in the Dragon Ball universe.

26. Umiko Ahagon from New Game!

New Game! is a slice-of-life comedy series that revolves around the daily lives of employees working at a video game development company. Umiko Ahagon is the lead programmer at the game development company Eagle Jump.

27. Fee Carmichael from Cowboy Bebop

Fee Carmichael appears in episode 22 of the Cowboy Bebop, a classic space-western anime created by Shinichiro Watanabe. In the series, Fee is pursuing a bounty named Teddy Bomber, a terrorist who wears a teddy bear mask and is causing havoc in the city. Spike Spiegel, the main protagonist of Cowboy Bebop, is also after the same bounty.

Who is the cutest black female anime character?

Determining the cutest anime character is subjective and varies based on personal preferences. However, here are a few cute black anime characters who are often appreciated for their design and personalities:

Michiko Malandro from Michiko & Hatchin is known for her confidence and adventurous spirit. Anya Hepburn from Soul Eater is a student at the DWMA with a cat-like appearance. Tsubaki Nakatsukasa from Soul Eater is a calm and supportive character. Yoruichi Shihouin from Bleach is a former captain of the Gotei 13 and is known for her strong and playful personality.

Above are the black female anime characters you need to know. These characters represent a small fraction of anime's diverse and prosperous world. Each series introduces unique and memorable characters that contribute to the storytelling and overall appeal of the medium.

