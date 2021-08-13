Telemundo's Loli's Luck (La Suerte de Loli): cast with images and plot summary

Telemundo's Loli's Luck drama series will premiere on Monday 13th September as False Identity 2's replacement. Its Mexican name is La Suerte de Loli. Tune in from Mondays to Sundays at 22h00.

Loli's Luck is not like any other Mexican soapie you have watched. Some of the show's cast have been acting before you were born and are still at the top of the game.

Telemundo's Loli's Luck plot summary

What is Telemundo's Loli's Luck about? The show centres on a successful executive producer of a leading radio station on the USA's West Coast. Her best friend, Mariana, dies and leaves two children under her care.

Although Loli has never known anything else other than work, she accommodates the kids in her life. Loli even starts to consider falling in love. Will the adopted kids like Loli's man and vice versa?

Telemundo's Loli's Luck cast

You must have seen Loli's Luck's actors in other iconic soapies. The series has more than 50 characters. Here are some of the actors, their names, and roles:

1. Silvia Navarro

Silvia Navarro was born on 14th September 14, and her first novela was Perla in 1998. Some of her other soapies are La Candidata (2016) and Mi corazón es tuyo as (2014).

2. Osvaldo Benavides

Osvaldo is a Mexican native, born on 14th June 1979. The 2013What Life Took from Me series put the actor, writer and cinematographer on the global stage of celebrities. He also acted in The One Who Couldn't Love (2011).

3. Christian Chávez

Besides acts in Loli's Luck as Matías Fonseca. Chávez also acts in the Daughter from Another Mother as Manolo this year. The actor, singer and songwriter was born on 7th August 1983.

4. Gaby Espino

The Loli’s Luck actress, model and media presenter is Venezuelan. She was born on 15th November 1977, and some of her past novellas include Señora Acero (2014) and Santa Diabla (2013).

5. Rodrigo Vidal

Rodrigo acts alongside Silvia Navarro and lights up the show. He has been on Televisa's Friends and Rivals and Sueño de Amor series. Vidal was the producer of the 2020 Secretos de una Pasión film.

6. Mariana Seoane

People loved her when she acted in Until the End of Time and Canon-fidelidad al límite. The actress comes into Loli’s Luck as Melissa Quintero. Mariana is good at playing mean characters.

7. Gisella Aboumrad

The Mexican actress, writer and comedian was born on 16th December 1979 in Mexico City. She graduated from the New York Film Academy and started her career in the Carita de Angel soapie.

8. Joaquín Ferreira

The Argentine actor and model was born on 28th April 1986. His best work is acting as Potro Romani in Club de Cuervos, a Netflix comedy. Ferreira shall entertain you on Loli’s Luck as Octavio Córdoba.

9. Alejandro López

He was born on 24 July 1967 in Bogotá, Colombia. The star has acted in El Señor de los Cielos (2013), Las muñecas de la mafia (2009), and Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso (2008).

10. Rosa María Bianchi

The actress was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 18th February 1948. Rosa takes up villain roles. Will she do the same in Loli's Luck? María won the 2014 Ariel award for acting in Nicotina (2003).

11. Karla Monroig

She is an actress, model and television host. Her role in Loli's Luck is Rebecca. Monroig was born on 5th March 1979 in Guayama, Puerto Rico, and married Tommy Torres in 2008. Karl was in Behind Closed Doors (2011).

12. Jesús More

The Mexican actor lives in Los Angeles. He landed several roles on Televisa after graduating from Centro de Educación Artística of Televisa. One of his other series is El Señor de los Cielos (2013).

13. Jeirmarie Osorio

The singer/actress hails from Ponce, Puerto Rico. Jeirmarie Osorio's birthday was 22nd December 1988. She is best known for acting in Una Maid en Manhattan, Santa Diabla, and Fast & Furious 5.

14. Ricardo Álamo

The actor was born in Caracas, Venezuela, on 10th December 1970. He played a lead role in the Juana la virgen telenovela.

15. Jacqueline Bracamontes

Jacqueline Bracamontes was born on 23rd December 1979. She is a former model and beauty pageant titleholder. The actress represented her country at the 2001 Miss Universe pageant.

16. Marielena Davila

The actress/singer is from Caracas, Venezuela. Her parents, Chiquinquirá Delgado and Guillermo Dávila, are also actors. Marielena acted in En Otra Piel and Voltea pa'que te enamores (2014).

17. Lizmarie Dieppa

The Puerto Rican actress acted in Nicky Jam: El Ganador on Netflix. She was born on 28th December 1992 and studied at the Square Theater School in New York and Centro de Educación Artística at Televisa, Mexico.

18. Amaranta Ruiz

The 51-year-old Amaranta was born on 31st December 1969 in Mexico and married Gustavo Gabriel Calvo from 2006 to 2014. Some of her films are Los Sánchez (2004-2006) and Cachito de mi corazón (2008).

19. Vince Miranda

The American-Mexican actor/singer was born in Los Angeles on 5th December 1991. He is playing the role of Arturo Romero on Loli's Luck. Also, watch Vince's past soapies like Pasión morena.

20. Lupillo Rivera

The Mexican Singer/songwriter comes into Telemundo’s Loli’s Luck as himself. Guadalupe Rivera Saavedra will be using his stage name, Lupillo Rivera.

Other Loli’s Luck cast members include:

Alan Fritz as Prison Director

Miguel Augusto Rodríguez as Augustín Llano

Wendy Regalado as Dulce

Jalymar Salomon as Victoria Martinez

Ricardo Kleinbaum as Licenciado Gonzalo Ferrer

Maite Embil as Bertha Morales

Jairo Calero as Jack Scott

Mylena Barrios as Steffy

Carlos Ponce as Armando

Melvin Cabrera as Raúl Acuña

Argelia Garcia as Doctor

Mauricio Mejía as Lorenzo

Laura Garrido as Gema

Manuel Turizo as Self

Luis Coronel as Self

Adamari López as Self

Paulina Rubio as Self

Mika Kubo as Angie Lozada

Telemundo's Loli's Luck novella is full of humour and intense emotional scenes. Silvia Navarro's fans know how much her soap operas rock. The actress has millions of fans worldwide.

