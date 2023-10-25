South Africans are renowned for their effortless dancing skills and you only have to open TikTok to see the proof

However, for those with two left feet, we've got you covered with a compilation of five easy Mzansi dance videos to amapiano and bacardi beats

Briefly News also sought the help of a professional choreographer to share tips on improving your rhythm

South Africans performed viral dance challenges. Image: @lumlum_5 and @mauzo_classic_crew

Amapiano continues to bask in its well-earned global dominance. Chart-toppers such as Bhebha, Ka Valungu and Mnike have given rise to some of the most trending dance challenges on various social media platforms.

Notably, the South African music genre bacardi is beginning to gain momentum. It has even inspired local artists like Tyla, who is introducing Pretoria dance moves with her song Water to the international music arena.

1. Mnike dance reaches Seoul

South Koreans were bitten by the amapiano bug and busted the trending Mnike dance routine behind the deck at a popping nightclub in Seoul

2. Ka Valungu wedding performance

Three groomsmen had a ball at a wedding reception, entertaining guests with the viral Ka Valungu choreography that has taken TikTok by storm. The song by DJ Nomza The King and Tebza De DJ gained its popularity when reaction videos of the Tsonga lyrics flooded social media.

3.TikTok Bacardi tune

Vibey friends jumped on a viral bacardi beat and performed signature back and thigh moves that were put on the map by ladies from Tshwane.

4. Bhebha dance moves

The song Bhebha by Ftears, Shaun MusiQ and Xduppy had netizens in a chokehold for months on social media. The sultry dance routine had women from all corners of the world attempting to shake what their mommas gave them.

5. Game-changer dance challenge

One woman gained fans for participating in the #gamechanger dance challenge. The infectious amapiano beat takes the easy choreography to a new level.

Professional dancer, teacher and celeb Takkies loves that dance is expressive

Speaking to Briefly News, celeb dancer and teacher Takkies (Nkateko Dinwiddy) said she loves how social media has created a platform for people to express themselves.

For Takkies, a lot of people gravitate to dance to express themselves "just the way they are".

"The current trend on socials is when there’s a new song, a dance challenge gets created, and everyone has fun trying it out and sharing it on their feed.

"Before you know it, millions of people are doing the same thing without even communicating with one another.

"It’s social and a great way to bring a feeling of togetherness no matter where you are. That’s the power of dance being a universal language."

What is the difference between amapiano and bhenga dance styles?

Takkies also explained what the difference is between the two major dance challenges in South Africa:

"Amapiano dance style has a more playful nature to it, and the technique has a mix of body popping and footwork. It’s quite inclusive as it can be really simple, and those who are more advanced, can challenge themselves to do more intricate moves."

"Originated in Durban, Bhenga dance style, which is danced to Gqom music, is more high-energy and shows off more of how flexible you are.

"Like the very popular move called the vosho, toe tapping, intricate footwork and the use of more wavy arm movements like in the famous Gwara Gwara," Takkies said.

Source: Briefly News