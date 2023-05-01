1802: Love Defies Time is a fantasy drama that narrates a one-of-a-kind romance story through time and space. The show revolves around Khosi and Melisizwe's journey to finding true love when their fate is decided.

The new 1Magic telenovela is a rich depiction of Xhosa culture, bringing a new twist to local telenovela production. The show is produced and co-created by Lulu Hela from Hela Media. 1802: Love Defies Time episodes premiered on 1Magic on 1st May 2023.

1802: Love Defies Time telenovela

Genre Romantic, fantasy, drama Network 1Magic (DStv channel 103) Premiere 1st May 2023 Time slot 8.30 p.m. (Monday to Wednesday) Lead cast Prince Grootboom, Sikelelwa Vuyeleni No of seasons One No of episodes 156 Languages Xhosa Producer Lulu Hela from Hela Media

1802: Love Defies Time plot summary

The 1Magic Xhosa telenovela is an interesting love story about a lady engaged to the man she dreamt of having but later discovers her true love is in another realm. The series' plot revolves around two star-crossed lovers travelling through time to locate their destiny.

1802: Love Defies Time full story

Khosi is living the life she has always dreamt of. She is engaged to her ideal man Zuko and works as an intern doctor. She lives in a world where casual relationships, love of money, social media addiction, luxury cars, parties, and shopping are the norm. Khosi is unaware that her fate has already been created in another world.

Khosi is pulled back to another world in the 1800s where everything is new to her and her true love, Melisizwe, resides. The world is ruled by the Jola Royal Family, headed by King Jonginamba. The ruler is polygamous, with three wives who live in different homesteads.

The King's first wife is MamCwerha. She is a strong and fierce lady ready to fight for her son Longamo's title as the rightful heir to the throne. The second wife MamThembu, and her son Melisizwe are King KaMajola's favourite family. The youngest wife is MaMpinga, who does not get involved in the family drama. She has daughters, and her home is known for being a place for singing and dancing.

1802: Love Defies Time cast with images

The Xhosa fantasy drama has a cast of talented veteran and upcoming actors and actresses. The following Mzansi stars are among the telenovela's lead acts.

Sikelelwa Vuyeleni as Khosi

Sikelelwa Vuyeleni is the female lead in 1802: Love Defies Time. Photo: @PhilMphela, @Sizwe_Nkosi03 on Twitter (modified by author)

Sikelelwa was born on 26th August 1998 and made her professional acting debut in 2014. She is known for her role as Thando in the Moja Love soapie Hope. She also appeared in House of Zwide as Nambitha, in Adulting as Natasha, The River as a receptionist, and in Isikizi as Lelethu. Sikelelwa studied Film & Video at the Peninsula University of Technology.

Prince Grootboom as Melisizwe

Prince Grootboom is a dancer and actor. Photo: @PhilMphela on Twitter (modified by author)

Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom made his acting debut in 2021 in the Netflix dance series Jiva! as dancer Makhekhe. He was also a dancer in Miss South Africa season 62. Grootboom landed his first starring role in May 2023 in 1Magic's 1803: Love Defies Time as Prince Melisizwe, the favourite son of King Jonginamba KaMajola.

Vuyo Ngcukana as Dr Zuko Phango

Vuyo stars in 1802: Love Defies Time as Dr Zuko. Photo: @TimesLIVE, @YouthVillageSA on Twitter (modified by author)

Vuyolwethu Ngcukana was born on 3rd February 1983 and has a degree in Public Relations. He is widely recognized across Mzansi for portraying Schumacher in Mzansi Magic's The Queen (seasons one to seven). Vuyo made his television acting debut in 2011 in SABC1's Intsikam as a villager. He has since guest starred in several South African soapies, including Dream World, aYeYe, eKasi: Our Stories, Entangled, and Rhythm City.

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo as cast member

Thembisa Mdoda is the elder sister of presenter Adele Mdoda. Photo: @LeboMashia, @Jabu_Macdonald on Twitter (modified by author)

Thembisa Liyema Mdoda is a South African actress, television personality, singer, and former radio DJ. She was born on 16th November 1982 and has a degree in Graphic Design from the University of the Witwatersrand. She is known for hosting the 6th season of Our Perfect Wedding on Mzansi Magic.

Thembisa starred in Mzansi Magic's The Road as Thabisile Cebekhulu and House of Zwide as Nikiwe. She is the elder sister of South African radio DJ and TV presenter Anele Mdoda.

Amanda Quwe as a cast member

Amanda Quwe has been in the Mzansi acting industry for over 20 years. Photo: @Moses_Nku on Twitter (modified by author)

Amanda Quwe is a veteran South African actress with over 20 years of experience in the country's acting industry. She is known for her roles as lawyer Vuyiswa Mayo in SABC2's Muvhango, Andisa in eTV's Rhythm City, Zodwa Mpisane in The Estate, and Nofirst Nondumo in Lingashoni.

1802: Love Defies Time on 1Magic is a classic isiXhosa telenovela worth watching. The show airs every Monday to Wednesday at 8.30 p.m. 1802: Love Defies Time trailer is linked at the end of the article.

