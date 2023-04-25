South African actress Connie Ferguson is set to return to Generations: The Legacy on 25 April

A video showing how the former The Queen actress would make her spectacular comeback during Mazwi Moroka's burial has gone viral

Rapulana Seiphemo, who played Tau Moroka, is also set to join Connie, despite Mzansi's protests

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Connie Ferguson is set to make a dramatic return on Generations: The Legacy on 25 April.

Connie Ferguson's 'Generations: The Legacy' character Karabo Moroka will return to the SABC1 show. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The seasoned actress has been on an on-and-off working relationship with the SABC1 soapie's producers as her character Karabo Moroka kept leaving and coming back when it suited the storyline.

After the 16 Generations actors who protested for better pay and lambasted the executive producer Mfundi Vundla in the media were axed, Connie was given the chance to join Generations again when they rebranded in 2014.

However, her journey on Generations: The Legacy was short-lived as she chose to focus on her family business Ferguson Films which has produced hit telenovelas like The Queen, Igazi, and many more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

How will Connie Ferguson return on Generations: The Legacy?

According to ZAlebs, Mfundihas been under pressure since Generations: The Legacy is on the verge of losing its title as the second most-watched South African soapie.

The news publication reported that Scandal is about to give the SABC1 soapie a run for its money, as more Mzansi people find their plot more intriguing.

To keep their spot, Mfundi will bring old faces like Connie Ferguson (Karabo Moroka) and Rapulana Seiphemo (Tau Moroka) during Mazwi Moroka's funeral.

The Mazwi character was axed on Friday, 21 April 2023. In a video shared by Generations: The Legacy on Twitter, Karabo will arrive on 25 April to pay her condolences.

Is Mzansi excited for Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo's Generations: The Legacy comeback?

Many people weren't pleased when entertainment commentator Phil Mphela tweeted an announcement of Connie and Rapulana's Generations: The Legacy return.

@Tabongz_SA said:

"Generation needs to swallow their pride and bring back the old cast."

@emily_teffoME shared:

"Generations' storyline is all over the place. It has no direction."

@bonnie_gee01 posted:

"There's no need."

@MellowStardust replied:

"This show needs to end asap."

@TheeNororo

"My friends and I won't be watching!"

Musa Ngema bids farewell to Generations: The Legacy

In related news, Brielfy News reported that Generations: The Legacy bid farewell to one of its main cast members, Musa Ngema, in April 2023.

Ngema had portrayed the character of Mazwi Moroka for nine years since the show's controversial revamp in 2014.

The actor took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the memories created and shared with the cast, crew and viewers during his time on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News