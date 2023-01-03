Uzalo is still the most popular soapie in Mzansi as social media reports claimed the show is still breaking records even in 2023

According to Twitter user @SayEntrepreneuron, the SABC1 hit show received over five million viewers

Online users expressed honest reactions, with some wondering what happened to their favourite TV shows that didn't make the list

At this point, no Mzansi soapie can compete with Uzalo. The hit SABC1 soapie is still at the top of the viewership list.

'Uzalo' has remained in the top spot even in 2023 when it comes to TV viewers. Image: @masojamsiza and @babeessccele2

Source: Instagram

According to @SayEntrepreneur on Twitter, Uzalo is the most-watched South African soapie. Scandal!, Generations, House of Zwide, and Skeem Saam rounded out the top five.

The admin of the Twitter account clarified that Uzalo's 5.9 million viewers were for a single episode, not monthly views.

Of course, people shared their honest reactions. Most people were surprised to learn that Generations: The Legacy received the third spot despite major cast changes in previous years.

Judging by the comments, some people wanted their favourite soapies to occupy the top spots. Netizens shared the following reactions:

@GambuMrs said:

"Skeem Sam must be number 1"

@BonloDh shared:

"Generations must be after spot 5"

@Teboho_Afrique posted:

"One thing I know is you have nothing to learn from all the above-mentioned TV dramas. In fact, we are consistently fed useless content "

@X_olan1 wrote:

"The people who watch these shows don’t have Twitter."

@JohnVuliGate0

"Scandal and House Of Zwide? And where's The River kanti? "

@afrinoid added:

"TRIBALISM again. Hey, I'm kidding don't bite me."

Uzalo remains Mzansi's number one show

