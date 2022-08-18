Popular SABC 1 show Uzalo is reportedly still the most-watched telenovela in Mzansi, according to the latest viewership ratings

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that Generations: The Legacy was dethroned by Scandal! and House of Zwide and now occupies the fourth place

TV lovers shared mixed reactions to the latest soapie ratings, with many questioning why Uzalo is still sitting comfortably at the Number 1 spot

Uzalo is still the most-watched show in Mzansi. The popular SABC 1 telenovela is followed by two e.tv soapies who dethroned Generations: The Legacy in terms of viewership.

‘Uzalo’ is still the most-watched show and ‘House of Zwide’ has toppled ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Image: @thuthuka.m_, @khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Scandal! peaked at 5.3 million viewers and House of Zwide was watched by 4.9 million people in July. Generations: The Legacy took the fourth spot with 4.7 million viewers.

Taking to Phil's comment section on Twitter, TV lovers shared mixed reactions on the latest soapie ratings.

@andile_mag1 said:

"I'm just surprised why it took them so long. Because we know the real Generations was on Dlomo's era."

@MdlaloNosipho wrote:

"Can someone explain why Uzalo is no1. Is it really that good or do they have a prime spot in one of the most popular channels?"

@mmatona_ntuane commented:

"Scandal is on fire. I still don't know why Uzalo is number 1 because ya bora yoh! I don't watch it anymore."

@SamLetsoalo14 added:

"House of Zwide gets sympathetic views. The storyline is mid, the sound guys are terrible, plus that guy wa ga Zuma (terrible actor). Scandal is the best."

Idols SA loses viewers, Mzansi wants show to be "cancelled"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Idols SA lost scores of viewers during its Season 18 debut month. The singing competition's ratings have taken a nose dive since it introduced new judges, Thembi Seete and rapper JR.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the return of fan-fave Somizi Mhlongo has also not worked in the show's favour.

Phil took to Twitter to report that the current season peaked at only 744 000 viewers in July. TV viewers shared mixed reactions to Phil's post. Some even shared that the show should just be "cancelled".

Source: Briefly News