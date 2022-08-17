Gqom music artists Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have announced the return of their hit reality show Uthando Lodumo

The lovebirds are expected to deal with all aspects of their lives that Mzansi has witnessed falling apart

Fans of the contentious couple have flocked to their respective timelines to react to the show's exclusive trailer

Fans of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha will be treated to another season of the couple's reality show Uthando Lodumo.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s Reality Show, ‘Uthando Lodumo’, is coming back with a never seen side from the couple. Image: @mampintsha_shimora and @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, the trailer for Uthando Lodumo was released, giving viewers a glimpse of the two stars' romantic relationship. They also teased a reveal of the drama between Babes and Mampintsha's mother, as expected.Mampintsha, as seen in the trailer, is attempting to mend the broken pieces of his mother and Babe's relationship.

Showmax shared the following dramatic trailer on Instagram:

According to TshisaLIVE, Showmax has issued a statement outlining what fans can expect. In addition to catching up with the couple, the publication stated that Babes and Mpintsho will address some of their recent controversial news headlines.

Viewers react to Uthando Lodumo trailer

@keyigie said:

"We need it in English please "

@li_ndelwa wrote:

"Can't wait ❤️"

@busiemhlanga shared:

"season one was 3 episodes kkkk"

@noxienoxiem posted:

"Zilila nini vele on our big screens "

@madhlomo_omuhle.yenayedwa replied:

"Babes is so me. Bo mamazala are disrespectful "

@umcebo_woxulu commented:

"The drama we signed up for let the show begin "

@mwalicious_jay added:

"Now this is what we call reality tv content "

