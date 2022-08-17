Musician Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to express his desire to still fight fellow rapper Priddy Ugly

This time, he detailed his strategies for defeating him in a video he posted on the social media platform

Fans have flocked to Nyovest's comments section to advise him on what he should work on if he wants to win

Cassper Nyovest has come out saying that the only thing preventing him from fighting Priddy Ugly is a lack of signatures on the contract.

Cassper Nyovest is ready to face Priddy Ugly in the next boxing match as he shared a lip of his tense workout session. Image: @casspernyovest and @priddy_ugly

Taking to Twitter, Cass shared a video of his strenuous workout in preparation for the anticipated celebrity boxing battle. He said that he heard Priddy has already begun training, so he wanted to show him what he would face in the ring.

"I heard you’ve started training for me. Make sure you train hard cause I’m coming for a knockout. @ItsPriddyUgly Sign the contract!!!! Let’s go!!!"

On Twitter, Cassper Nyovest shared the following footage:

Cassper Nyovest's fans react to his hectic training session

@boygotnogame said:

"Bro please work on cardioplease get your stamina right bro pleaseeethat’s all you need bro, your hands are top tier juss get the stamina right"

@KatlegoTladii wrote:

"Bro please work more on your stamina.last time I lost like R500 because you lost the fight!."

@Rankapole199X shared:

"This time no manga manga business. When they knock you out please accept your L. We don’t want to hear “He’he I was robbed”

@DanielTshifhiwa posted:

"Mxm you’re deceiving us with these clips again. Last time I was fooled thinking you’re definitely knocking Naak out"

@motseki_Edward replied:

"I wonder what's gonna be your excuse after you lose this one too mufasa"

@Love_yourz101 commented:

"You've got one hella strong punches,kodwa that match with Naak the stamina,stamina so you can last more rounds."

@Doctor_Bean added:

"You can punch but your only problem is that you run out of gas very fast, you should work on your stamina,unless you knock him out on the first round. You threw 4 punches and already you need a stretcher. In the sport of boxing, stamina is more important than the power of punches"

Priddy has responded to Cassper's tweet, according to SA Hip Hop Mag. He said he's no tiny fish and will easily defeat Cass because he's much lighter in weight. Priddy posted the following tweet on Twitter:

