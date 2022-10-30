Connie Ferguson shared sentimental posts as she took a moment to reflect on the ending of The Queen

The legendary TV star thanked everyone who contributed to making the telenovela one of Mzansi's favourite shows

Celebrities wrote moving comments to Connie and thanked her for her impeccable body of work in the industry

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Connie Ferguson bids farewell to Mzansi Magic telenovela 'The Queen'. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The popular Mzansi telenovela The Queen is ending after its seven-year successful run on the Mzansi Magic channel. Viewers are coming to terms with seeing their favourite characters on the screen until the show stops airing in January 2023.

Connie Ferguson is struggling to close the curtain to her brainchild production and posted a touching mural comprised of messages from fans and viewers of the show.

She expressed her gratitude to the cast and crew for their diligent work throughout the years. Connie acknowledged her late partner in life and business, Shona Ferguson, with a beautiful drawing the couple sketched by Msweli Smangaliso.

Her fellow industry peers honoured Connie in the comments section for creating riveting television moments through The Queen and other productions that came from Ferguson Films, reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi people also praised the actress and said that this ending was a birth of a new beginning.

@sthakgoroge wrote:

"Well done Connie! You did it!On to the next one.❤️"

@thembisamdoda said:

"A beautiful legacy. To many more stories. Watch God do His thing!"

@teeranks_sa shared:

"Bittersweet indeed. Y'all have changed the narration of storytelling in SA and inspired many people to follow their dreams. Me included.❤️"

@iam_mr_bo posted:

"Thank you for the beautiful journey, may God continue giving you wisdom for many more. Salute."

@mmakuate1 commented:

"Keep rising and shining, mama. You were born to be a star. ⭐️ "

@thusoworldwide added:

"Immensely proud of you and Ferguson Films."

@kuhleyisa stated:

"A standing ovation! "

@emmachisambi

"Picture perfect."

‘The Queen’s replacement ’Gqeberha the Empire’ already facing financial troubles, actors reportedly not paid

Briefly News recently reported that The Queen's Mzansi Magic 9 pm Monday through Friday slot is unlikely to be filled anytime soon. Even Gqeberha The Empire seems to be failing.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the show, which has yet to premiere its first episode, is experiencing financial difficulties. Even though the Eastern Cape government is funding the show for R86 million, Phil reported that the actors were not paid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News