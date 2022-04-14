This week's episodes of the popular Showmax telenovela The Wife have kept Mzansi glued to their televisions

Viewers of the show have taken the time to show appreciation to some of the cast members of the show especially Ntando Mcube and Siyabonga Shibe, who play the Majola Brothers

Mzansi also loved that the Zulu brothers showed their romantic sides when they surprised their women with fancy cars

The Wife keeps meeting Mzansi's expectations. The popular telenovela topped Twitter trends as fans spoke about the latest episodes.

The drama in the show had fans singing praises not only for the storyline but for the cast. Fans loved that the Zulu brothers showed their soft sides when they surprised their women with expensive cars.

Others also showed appreciation to the Majola Brothers, played by the talented Ntando Mcube and Siyabonga Shibe.

@RefilweCcs noted:

"I don't like The Majolas, but I really enjoyed their seen today. He made me laugh when he said "uyazi ngithandi ngani, Ubafo wathi " Une ngani wena, wiyazelaphi ngani"

Some peeps also loved that Mzansi's fave couple, Hlomu and Mqhele, are getting along.

@Aubreychiibi added

"Hlomu and Mqhele's relationship is actually nice when they aren't cheating or beating on each other."

@shaz0621 wrote:

"I can't believe i forgave Mqhele for everything he did to Hlomu, joo hai cha! Now im all smiles."

