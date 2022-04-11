South African have revealed that they are finally warming up to the American crime drama series Queen of the South

Peeps flooded social media to share their views on the telenovela, and it seems many are hooked and enjoying the Netflix blockbuster

Queen of the South charted Twitter trends throughout the weekend after the release of Season 5 on Thursday, 7 April, on Netflix

Mzansi is finally feeling the American crime drama series Queen of the South. Peeps took to Twitter to share that the drama series is a must-watch and keeps viewers on the edges of their seats with its twists and turns.

South Africans have shared that they are loving the American crime telenovela 'Queen of the South'. Image: @QueenOnUSA

Source: Twitter

Fans are praising the five-part series for its unpredictable drama and twists. The show is about a woman who flees Mexico after powerful drug lords murder her boyfriend. Upon arrival in America, she also builds her massive drug empire.

Taking to Twitter, Mzansi shared that they are loving the telenovela. Others even said they had to binge-watch from season 1.

@ByRobinBaker said:

"Started rewatching the seasons of Queen of the South again. Teresa Mendoza always lit something up inside of me Her story and come up were unmatched."

@CarolLX commented:

"Someone please tell me to stop watching Queen of the South and go to bed!"

@Sibo_Nene added:

"Queen of the South is truly one of the best things I have ever watched."

@Naaay8_ wrote:

"Queen of the South better win a Grammy! The greatest Netflix show streaming!!! I finished the whole season and now I don’t know what to do with my life. Lmfaoo."

