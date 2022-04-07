The Netflix documentary about the murder of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper has premiered and Mzansi peeps have weighed in

The late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot dead while at singer Kelly Khumalo's family home a few years back but no one has been convicted of his murder

The viewers of the doccie agreed that the singer and all the people who were in the house at the time of the shooting know exactly who killed him but are hiding the truth

The highly-anticipated documentary about Senzo Meyiwa's murder has premiered on Netflix. The show has set tongues wagging on social media after it aired for the first time on Thursday, 7 April.

The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was fatally shot inside his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo's family home. Since his murder a few years back, no one has been sentenced even though the singer, Senzo's friend Tumelo and Kelly's family were all present when the incident took place.

Mzansi social media users have shared mixed views on Twitter after watching the doccie about the slaying of the former national goalkeeper. Many agreed that people who were at the scene know exactly who shot the goalie but are protecting the shooter.

@sirfusi said:

"MxM Tumelo is just a coward, if he trully loved Senzo this case should have been solved a long time. Bloody crocodile tears nxaaa, he claims Senzo was his best friend kodwa uhluleke ukukhuluma iciniso ekbeni bekakhona endlini ya ka boKelly."

@chilled_gal commented:

"Am on episode 2. The people who were in that house know the killer. Am so convinced."

@KaziiMtshali_ wrote:

"It just makes you wonder who exactly is it that they fear so much?. How big is this person and why was Senzo killed?"

@Ntombenhle124 said:

"I still maintain ukuthi everyone who was in that house that night, knows exactly what happened to Senzo. May his spirit continue fighting until the real truth is exposed."

@_Andre123_ commented:

"Gave the man a state funeral, but couldn't give his family justice."

@Liz7piz wrote:

"So the minute the brother went for help to AfriForum the SA police had a breakthrough? Smells fishy. It feels like they are trying to distract everyone from the truth by blaming others."

@CeepNm added:

"Let those who have ears hear. The truth of who killed #SenzoMeyiwa was revealed in that documentary."

Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie speaks out about the Senzo Meyiwa documentary

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's sister has responded after Netflix announced an upcoming documentary about the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

The docu-series will premiere on 7 April and many can't wait to find out if the mastermind behind the Orlando Pirates captain's fatal shooting will be revealed.

Zandie Khumalo has reportedly claimed the doccie as a "money making scheme". ZAlebs reports that the singer told Daily Sun that she wants no part in the show. Zandie was reportedly one of the people who were in her mom's house when Senzo was shot dead.

