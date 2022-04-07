Ntsiki Mazwai threw shade in the direction of SK Khoza after concerning videos of the award-winning actor started circulating online

In the clips trending on social media, the former The Queen star is seeming intoxicated and hurls insults at unknown men at different locations

The controversial poet alleged that SK is a junkie who needs to go to rehab when she defended his baby mama, Gogo Maweni, who is being accused of bewitching him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to react to SK Khoza's situation. The controversial poet dragged the actor for his recent bad behaviour.

Ntsiki Mazwai has shaded SK Khoza. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, @skcoza

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki was reacting to the videos of the former The Queen star doing the rounds online. In the clips, SK is seemingly intoxicated. He was filmed in different locations on th same day throwing insults at different men.

Even though SK has denied that he was on drugs on the day in question, Ntsiki apparently accused him of being a junkie. Even though she didn't mention his name, she wrote on Twitter:

"Your fave is a junkie. Your fave needs rehab."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She also defended SK's baby mama, Gogo Maweni. Gogo Maweni, who is a sangoma, was dragged on social media for allegedly bewitching her award-winning baby daddy. Ntsiki slammed SK:

"I see Gogo Maweni being dragged and am wondering if at any point SK will be held accountable for his poor life choices."

Peeps took to Ntsiki's comment section and shared mixed reactions to her comments. Others agreed with her while other tweeps slammed her for her remarks.

@lekomdlal commented:

"Can't believe people are supporting SK's behaviour. This guy has been misbehaving for the longest time. This has nothing to do with witchcraft. It's time he be held accountable for his immature behaviour. I remember reading an article about him abusing the ex-fiancée."

@AphiweZenani4 said:

"Which choices are you referring to? Ukuloywa or you are one of the client zika Gogo Maweni?"

@MbpsMember wrote:

"I can’t believe she’s not canceled. They must remove her from that show. She’s using her gift so wrong."

@lekomdlal commented:

"He's a grown up man! It's time we stop sugar-coating nonsense. If he needs help, counseling is available. It's time we learn to be accountable with our mistakes without blaming others."

@bbygalrea added:

"Forget it. We live in SA. We are finding ways to excuse his deadbeat dad ways by dragging her and now some are fat shaming her. Others are exposing their 'sangoma-phobia'."

More concerning videos of SK Khoza surface online

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza is still trending after more disturbing videos of him wilding out have surfaced on social media. All the three videos were seemingly filmed in one day as he's wearing the same outfit in all of them.

In the latest clips, the former The Queen star can be seen doing a weird dance at a groove and he can be seen involved in a heated altercation with another unidentified man at a petrol service station.

A social media user took to Facebook and posted the clip of the award-winning actor bopping his head at a club. SK Khoza was dancing alone and was not wearing his shoes on the clip too. Another peep shared a video of the star on Twitter. In the clip, he was hurling insults at another man at the service station while one of his friends is calming him down.

Source: Briefly News