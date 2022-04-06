A social media user took to social media to share a screenshot of an alleged text conversation of a woman demanding a man send money for her children

The woman threatens to call Gogo Maweni if he doesn’t make the transaction following recent rumours that the celebrity sangoma bewitched alleged baby daddy SK Khoza

Several South African online users are not convinced the conversation is real and said whoever was behind it was doing it for clout

South African online users had a good laugh after a woman took to social media to share a post about a woman who threatened a man to get him to send money.

SA online users are not convinced that a woman's threat to call Gogo Maweni to sort out her baby daddy was real. Image: @dr_maweni/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A social media user @Olona15182087 took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an alleged conversation between a man and a woman where the woman demands he sends her money or else she will call Gogo Maweni. She also sends a photo of the presumed Maweni.

The man simply responds with “Then?” along with shocked face emojis.

Why Gogo Maweni?

Lee Ann ‘Gogo Maweni’ Makopo is a celebrity sangoma, known from Mzansi Magic’s reality show Izangoma Zodumo. She is currently linked to media personality and her ex, SK Khoza’s wild behaviour as many believe she has bewitched him.

Briefly News previously reported that it was alleged she shares a child with Khoza. Old Instagram posts have surfaced online and many peeps have now interpreted her words as a clear warning to her baby daddies.

Heading online, Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux started the rumours by suggesting SK Khoza and Maweni's other baby daddy, Siyabonga Zulu, were both fired from their jobs because of her bewitching them.

Saffas share their take on the threat

The lengths people will go to for money are at times shocking. Several Mzansi peeps, however, are not convinced the shared text conversation even happened, as many shared that they felt whoever was behind the chat was probably texting themselves to spark some drama online.

@Dj_Prosa said:

“Boloi Tendecies.”

@Maituss20 shared:

“Don't be scared. She has two legs like you and me.”

@RealMrumaDrive wrote:

“Content will kill you guys. Imagine chatting to yourself.”

@Madumetja__M08 commented:

“People be texting themselves now.”

@Advocate_Bopape replied:

“You've tried shem.”

@Akcarata111 responded:

“Kusazonyiwa.”

