A South African man took to social media to share a hilarious conversation between a woman and a man

The screenshot reveals how the woman was quick to lie about having a boyfriend when the man said he was rich

It turned out that the man meant his name was “Rich” and Saffas could not help but poke fun at the lady’s response

A social media user @Daltie07 shared a screenshot that exposed a woman’s love for the finer things in life and the cyber community could not help but judge her.

The screenshot shared on Twitter shows a text message conversation between a man and woman. The man declares his love for the woman, to which she responds that she has a Bf (boyfriend).

The gent goes on to say that he’s rich and she replies that Bf actually means breakfast. He also clarifies that he meant his name is Rich, to which the annoyed woman says “Futsek”.

Online users could not help but laugh at the conversation and called out the woman for being easily persuaded by her love for money. Check out some of their comments on the tweet:

@Baatse_m wrote:

“Le lona ebang specific.”

@AquaBae7 commented:

“I give up on my gender.”

@Daltie07 replied:

“If you give up imagine us, men.”

@_YamkelaJiba reacted:

“Basadi barona.”

@NqobizithaHlu wrote:

“I respect and fear them at the same time.”

@BudaJakalas said:

“This killed me.”

