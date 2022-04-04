A video of a woman being picked up by her man from work has been spreading lovey-dovey feels online

In the Twitter post, the curvy lady can be seen approaching the car with excitement and even twerks before getting in

Many Mzansi social media users responded to the cute tweet with hilarious and adorable comments

South African online users were amused by a woman’s excited reaction to being picked up by her bae after a long day at work.

A woman's sweet reaction to her bae picking her up had Saffas amused. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

The cute clip was shared by social media user @kulanicool on Twitter which shows the curvy woman walking to the car before doing a young twerk for her man.

With much energy and chitchat, she continues to walk to the car and places her handbag in the backseat before jumping into the front passenger seat and proceeding to tell her bae about her day at work.

Cyber citizens responded to the post with laughter and cute comments about the woman’s reaction.

@CaptainMyza said:

“Marriage is not a bad idea yaz.”

@kam_thulo reacted:

“Re nyaleng tlheng.”

@ItsMamcee wrote:

“But being a Xhosa woman is fun soze uboreke.”

@PrinceZikhali shared:

“Mara love is beautiful hle.”

@ResponsibleDad1 commented:

“Athi mlande ngo 16h00, ayophuma ngo 17h30, no apology. Just accuses you of uba ne drama”

Mzansi man spoils his girlfriend with a rose and 5 R10 notes

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a man wanted to make his lady feel special so he got a rose and what he could afford and took to social media to show it off. Let’s just say, not everyone was impressed.

Ladies have been going on about how they would rather receive a bouquet of money than flowers, however, not everyone can afford such things.

Social media user @mizar took to Twitter with a snap of his money bouquet that he put together for his lady. Throwing in a few R10s and a rose, the man was ready to impress.

“One thing about me, I will spoil my girlfriend.”

While the gesture was sweet and many women felt it was the thought that counted, some were unable to understand what type of woman would be impressed by this, shame.

