A funny video of a man pretending to be driving a car has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The gentleman can be seen running down the road and into his home holding a plastic lid as a steering wheel

The woman’s voice heard in the clip had Mzansi peeps assuming that she may have put a looney spell on her ex

South African online users were left amused after viewing a video of a man driving an imaginary car in his neighbourhood.

The clip was shared on Twitter by online user @kganyasp and shows a man “driving” around in his hood using a plastic lid as a steering wheel. The gent adamantly runs down the road and into his home holding the lid. The voice of a woman can be heard in the video saying:

“Don’t be surprised if you happen to see my ex driving a bucket lid, I don’t play with tricksters.”

The woman’s words had Saffas assuming that she may have put a looney spell on the man after he broke her heart.

Check out some of the reactions and comments below:

@eugene_esbie wrote:

“At least he didn’t have mabebeza holding at the back of the skipa.”

@ribz_rb replied:

“Mmmmh hectic neh.”

@Shiloaad reacted:

“Uyamzala yini loClever, what goes around, comes around.”

@Kgothatso___ commented:

“Yho mara. The people who deserve to go through this ke ba le bao hijacka di koloi, stealing cars. Mara ex? Tjo.”

@Sphe_Online wrote:

“He got out of the car, opened the gate, and got back in to reverse an Oscar performance.”

@freakthegenie said:

“Yeah... I've been doing the wrong drugs all along.”

