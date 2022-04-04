Global site navigation

Video Shows Man Pretending to Drive Using Plastic Bucket Lid, Mzansi Peeps Amused by His Enthusiasm
People

Video Shows Man Pretending to Drive Using Plastic Bucket Lid, Mzansi Peeps Amused by His Enthusiasm

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A funny video of a man pretending to be driving a car has been doing the rounds on the social media streets
  • The gentleman can be seen running down the road and into his home holding a plastic lid as a steering wheel
  • The woman’s voice heard in the clip had Mzansi peeps assuming that she may have put a looney spell on her ex

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African online users were left amused after viewing a video of a man driving an imaginary car in his neighbourhood.

Video, Man, Drive, Plastic Bucket Lid, Mzansi
A video of a man driving an imaginary car had peeps laughing out loud. Image: @kganyasp/Twitter
Source: Twitter

The clip was shared on Twitter by online user @kganyasp and shows a man “driving” around in his hood using a plastic lid as a steering wheel. The gent adamantly runs down the road and into his home holding the lid. The voice of a woman can be heard in the video saying:

Read also

Video of man cruising in a trolley attached to a truck on the freeway in heavy rain has Mzansi perplexed

“Don’t be surprised if you happen to see my ex driving a bucket lid, I don’t play with tricksters.”

The woman’s words had Saffas assuming that she may have put a looney spell on the man after he broke her heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the reactions and comments below:

@eugene_esbie wrote:

“At least he didn’t have mabebeza holding at the back of the skipa.”

@ribz_rb replied:

“Mmmmh hectic neh.”

@Shiloaad reacted:

“Uyamzala yini loClever, what goes around, comes around.”

@Kgothatso___ commented:

“Yho mara. The people who deserve to go through this ke ba le bao hijacka di koloi, stealing cars. Mara ex? Tjo.”

@Sphe_Online wrote:

“He got out of the car, opened the gate, and got back in to reverse an Oscar performance.”

@freakthegenie said:

“Yeah... I've been doing the wrong drugs all along.”

Read also

Loaded party taxi has Mzansi peeps laughing out loud: “If you are not from KZN, you won’t get it”

Man records himself driving over 200km/h while disregarding speed limit

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a clip was posted online and it showed a man driving his Mercedes recklessly in a bid to either impress or scare his friend who was in the passenger seat.

The cellphone footage showed that he managed to reach a hair-raising 200km/h and exceed it. He kept that high speed for a while and it's unclear whether he reduced it or not as the focus was then shifted to him.

Peeps on Facebook pointed out the driver's ill-informed decision of recording the misdeed and showing his face as well.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel