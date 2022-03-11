A man not only ignored the rules of the road by driving well over the speed limit prescribed on South Africa's national road but also captured his criminal action on camera

The video showed the man challenging himself to see how fast he could drive his car and was visibly proud to have exceeded 200km/h

Peeps on social media who were thorough disappointed by the man's actions quickly pointed out how ill-informed his decision to take a video of his crime was

A clip was posted online and it showed a man driving his Mercedes recklessly in a bid to either impress or scare his friend who was in the passenger seat.

The cellphone footage showed that he managed to reach a hair-raising 200km/h and exceed it. He kept that high speed for a while and it's unclear whether he reduced it or not as the focus was then shifted to him.

A clip showed that the driver of a Mercedes recorded himself when he reached and exceeded 200km/h leaving South Africans shocked. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

Peeps on Facebook pointed out the driver's ill-informed decision of recording the misdeed and showing his face as well.

Lwandle January made an observation:

"Probably stolen vehicle he is driving,no one who has paid for a Mercedes would drive it like that. Mampara of the month."

An annoyed Allan A Tabu chastised the driver:

"Meet your ancestors very soon keep driving reckless, speeding is not good for you and other road user, you'll kill innocent people for your ignorance."

Herbert Barr hilariously pointed out:

"No seat belt, not that it matters at that speed. About to do some flying lessons thru the back window, hit the road rolling at 220 kph."

Ash Butau asked:

"Why do people record this? Its the same as going out to do a robbery and posting a video on facebook."

Mzansi shook over video of 3 reckless Johannesburg drivers: “What kind of driving is this?”

In another instance where cellphones became instruments to capture reckless drivers, a video of three irresponsible drivers surfaced online.

According to Briefly News, the importance of road traffic safety is not a measure to be taken lightly as it prevents road users from being killed or seriously injured. This stern reminder came after an alarming video shared by @CityofJoburgZA shows how not to drive on SA roads as three drivers illegally swerve in and out of traffic lanes.

The footage was shared recently on Twitter and shows a 4x4 bakkie move into a neighbouring lane before a smaller red vehicle charges forward in the yellow lane, presumably to overtake the bakkie. The two cars almost crash into each other as they swerve in and out.

A few seconds later oncoming traffic, led by a truck, fast approaches the two cars forcing them out the lane in opposite directions. The red vehicle almost crashes into another oncoming bakkie in the yellow lane.

Fortunately, it seems no accidents were sustained in the crazy road fiasco. However, the threat to life and safety remains if there are such irresponsible drivers out there.

