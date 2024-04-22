A South African woman named Jessica Rosinah sparked debate online after sharing details about her marriage

In a TikTok video, she revealed that her husband didn't pay the R120 000 lobola (bride price) her family requested

Instead, they decided to get married at the Home Affairs office and invest the money in property

A woman and her husband decided to invest in their future rather than prioritising lobola. Image: @jessicarosinah

A Mzansi woman got netizens intrigued and talking after sharing how her husband didn't pay the R120 000 lobola that was asked of him by her family.

Jessica Rosinah shared a TikTok video revealing that her uncles had requested the large amount for lobola, but she and her man decided to get married at Home Affairs and bought land to build rental rooms.

Mzansi shares their thoughts on lobola drama

The video sparked a conversation in the comments section. Some people commended the couple's decision to invest in their future, and others expressed concern, saying disregarding the custom and significance of lobola would cause them issues in the future.

@ responded:

"I am happy for you. My family charged my fiancé R200k, and they don't even need this money. I am thinking of doing the same sis. I don't want to be sold at all."

Aaaaa.matha said:

"Yoh. Let me tell you something about my cousin. My dad asked for 100k. Her partner's family left and never looked back—until today✋️."

Asiphe Macala wrote:

"But R120 000 is not much shouldn’t that be the minimum bride price even ‍♀️man dnt wake up n decide to get married bethuna I would expect anyone gunning for me to afford that and more."

ZaR_zaR commented:

"My mom and dad dd the same and bought rings fews months later their rings broke on different occasions so they say ancestors were angry."

Boineelo Mickey said:

"But I hope it won’t backfire."

Valentia Mayisela commented:

"Traditionally this will come back and might cause conflict in your marriage. Traditionally, your ancestors don't know you married."

Trainingbits replied:

"If he doesn't pay that money it simply means he doesn't value you."

jack7ms said:

"Wenze kahle (You did well)."

Patience❤️ said:

"We raised her and educated her lapho NSFAS paid for the fees ."

