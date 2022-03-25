Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo has opened up about the upcoming Netfix documentary about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa at her family home

The singer alleged that the doccie is a money making scheme, adding that the producers of the show did not call her for a comment

The star shared that she'll have a problem if her name without her permission in the show dropping on Netflix on 7 April

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kelly Khumalo's sister has responded after Netflix announced an upcoming documentary about the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo’s Sister Zandie Khumalo claims the upcoming doccie about Senzo Meyiwa's murder is a money making scheme. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede, @senzoMey1/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The docu-series will premiere on 7 April and many can't wait to find out if the mastermind behind the Orlando Pirates captain's fatal shooting will be revealed.

Zandie Khumalo has reportedly claimed the doccie as a "money making scheme". ZAlebs reports that the singer told Daily Sun that she wants no part in the show. Zandie was reportedly one of the people who were in her mom's house when Senzo was shot dead.

She further said that she doesn't need to clear her name of any wrongdoing. The star added that the producers of the documentary did not approach her for comment.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zandie said she'll have a problem only if her name is mentioned in the highly-anticipated programme without her consent.

Netflix announces new documentary about Senzo Meyiwa's murder

In related news, Briefly News reported that Netflix has announced that Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star will premiere on 7 April. The fans of the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper are hoping that the docu-series will finally reveal the people behind his murder.

The former Bafana Bafana star was fatally shot at his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo's family home eight years back. Many want justice for him and hope the new series will name the main culprits in his mystery case. @NtebogengK80 commented:

"Hopefully, the Mastermind in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa will be revealed!!!"

@Nkuleh_G said:

"I sincerely hope that 1 day Senzo Meyiwa's case will be solved. I hope his family will find closure. I have no more tears to cry."

Source: Briefly News