South African musician Moonchild Sanelley is flying the country's flag high with some of her latest wins

The star's hit song Demon is scheduled to be featured on the international football simulation video game FIFA 22

The Dance Like A Girl hitmaker took to social media to share the news, and her fans and followers congratulated her

Thunda Thighs singer Moonchild Sanelley is making strides in her career. The star made Mzansi proud when she shared some exciting news on her social media platforms.

Moonchild is currently in the USA to attend the prestigious SXSW Music Festival. The star has been keeping her fans up to date with her engaging social media posts.

According to ZAlebs, the star announced on Twitter that her song Demon had made it big on the international scene.

The publication reports that Moonchild's hit is set to be featured as one of the soundtracks for the international football simulation video game FIFA.

The star retweeted a post by Dj Thabiso - Soul Provider expressing how grateful she is.

Moonchild's proud fans showered her with some love as they liked and retweeted the post.

Ayanda Jiya excited after linking up with Moonchild Sanelly in Texas: “My Zulu sister in a foreign land”

Still on local celebrities, Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Jiya was happy to meet up with fellow musician Moonchild Sanelly overseas. The singer who was performing in a club in Austin Texas even introduced the star as her sister from Mzansi following a brief conversation in their native isiZulu.

The songstress later took to social media to share how precious the moment was to her. She said she will always remember and cherish the moment and the advice she got from Moonchild.

In the Instagram post, Ayanda shared the special moment and she wrote:

"She said to me that I'm where I needed to be and that I shouldn't be afraid to be me. But most importantly NEVER LOOK BACK! Enkosi @moonchildsanelly I'll always remember this moment. What an incredible soul you are. Thank you for everything."

