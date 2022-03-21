Pearl Thusi is partying it up in Lagos, Nigeria where she met a talented boy who asked to sing for her in a cute video she shared

In the clip the Queen Sono actress posted on social media, another man can be seen throwing money at the boy while he raps for Pearl

The media personality shared that this was not the first time a kid from another country asked to sing for her, adding that she always listens to them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pearl Thusi has shared a cute video of a talented Nigerian boy rapping for her. The stunner is partying it up in Nigeria.

Pearl Thusi is partying it up in Lagos, Nigeria. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The Queen Sono actress revealed that the boy came up to her and asked to sing for her. Another person can be seen in the video throwing money at the boy while he sings.

Pearl Thusi took to Instagram to post the clip of the sweet moment. She told her fans that this was not the first time a kid asked to sing for her. She captioned her post:

"He asked if he could sing for me. This happens so often to me around the world and I’m never disappointed for saying yes."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Watch the video here.

The star's followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on the video.

karmas_daughter___ wrote:

"It’s the grabbing of the money for me."

nicki_d__ said:

"It's Swanky showering him with paper money for me!"

khwandah01 commented:

"Why is he squashing the money like that though."

lungstaaaar_k wrote:

"This is beautiful."

leelonimitch added:

"Awww, can't get any sweeter than this."

Pearl Thusi snubs Zola 7

In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Pearl Thusi shared that she won't support Zola 7 because of the GBV allegations that were levelled against him a while ago.

Zola 7 is apparently going through a rough patch but the stunning media personality wants nothing to do with him. She made it clear that his controversial past still hangs over him like a dark cloud.

The actress was reacting to social media users who want to help Zola as a token of appreciation for his contribution in the entertainment industry and for how he helped needy people during his heyday.

Source: Briefly News