Singer Ayanda Jiya could not contain her excitement when she met fellow South African Moonchild Sanelly in the USA

Taking to her Instagram page, Ayanda share a clip where she acknowledges Moonchild who was in the crowd

After a brief exchange in isiZulu, Jiya introduced the Dance Like A Girl singer as her sister from South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ayanda Jiya was happy to meet up with fellow musician Moonchild Sanelly overseas. The singer who was performing in a club in Austin Texas even introduced the star as her sister from Mzansi following a brief conversation in their native isiZulu.

Ayanda Jiya was happy to meet fellow singer Moonchild in Texas. Image: @ayanda_jiya and @moonchildsanelley

Source: Instagram

The songstress later took to social media to share how precious the moment was to her. She said she will always remember and cherish the moment and the advice she got from Moonchild.

In the Instagram post, Ayanda shared the special moment and she wrote:

"She said to me that I'm where I needed to be and that I shouldn't be afraid to be me. But most importantly NEVER LOOK BACK! Enkosi @moonchildsanelly I'll always remember this moment. What an incredible soul you are. Thank you for everything."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to TimesLIVE, Jiya said it was wild to meet up with her homegirl while performing in a club in Texas. She added that her trip had been amazing and she also appreciated the love and support from those around her. She said:

“Also how wild is this? to meet up with my fellow Zulu sister in a foreign land. See us laughing, speaking isiZulu in a club in Texas! I live for such moments. I want to tell you guys that this trip has been nothing short of amazing. I am encouraged and supported and adored by people I have around me."

Minnie Dlamini, Boity, Naak Musiq and Unathi Nkayi all rub shoulders at star studded event

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini took to social media to share snaps she took at a recent star-studded event. The likes of Boity, Naak Musiq and Unathi, among others, all came out to play on the night.

The media personality shared that she had fun rubbing shoulders with the local celebs. The stunner said it's been a minute since she got to party with Mzansi stars because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous sports presenter captioned her post:

"It was so good seeing these crazy people all in one place it’s been forever!!! What an epic night. The stars came out to play."

Source: Briefly News