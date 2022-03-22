Netflix has announced a new docu-series about the mysterious murder of late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa

The streaming service shared that the hard-hitting 5-part series titled Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star will premiere on 7 April

The fans of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper shared that they hope the documentary will reveal the names of the people who are the masterminds behind his fatal shooting

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netflix has announced that Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star will premiere on 7 April. The fans of the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper are hoping that the docu-series will finally reveal the people behind his murder.

A new documentary about Senzo Meyiwa’s murder will premiere on Netflix on 7 April. Image: @SenzoMey1

Source: Twitter

The former Bafana Bafana star was fatally shot at his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo's family home eight years back. Not even one person has been convicted of his killing but there were six eyewitnesses in the house when he was shot.

The alleged hitmen, who have denied slaying the star, are yet to go to trial, reports TshisaLIVE. The supporters of the slain soccer player took to Twitter to react to Netflix's announcement.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Many want justice for him and hope the new series will name the main culprits in his mystery case.

@NtebogengK80 commented:

"Hopefully, the Mastermind in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa will be revealed!!!"

YoungFeregamo

"Kelly Khumalo knows!!! We must make this documentary trend."

@Nkuleh_G said:

"I sincerely hope that 1 day Senzo Meyiwa's case will be solved. I hope his family will find closure. I have no more tears to cry."

@abundance43 wrote:

"I really do not want to watch anything about Senzo without knowing his killer(s). It's insensitive maan."

@Ndila_001 commented:

"Are you going to show us who really killed our goalkeeper ? Case hasn't been solved in court and its ongoing, even the 5 people accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa are adamant that they did not do it?"

@Dips_T added:

"I can’t wait to watch this. I hope Senzo’s spirit haunts all those who won’t tell the truth about his death. When they open cupboards they must see his face. When they are pooping and reach for the toilet paper they must see his face. They must never find peace."

Kelly Khumalo opens up about Senzo Meyiwas's betrayal

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo broke her silence on her relationship with her late boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa. The singer spoke about the former Orlando Pirates star during the latest episode of Life with Kelly Khumalo.

Senzo was fatally shot at the songstress' family home a few years back and she has endured a lot of criticism and accusations following his untimely passing. Kelly opened up about her relationship with the father of her second child in this week's episode of her reality show.

She revealed that she developed trust issues after finding out that Senzo was married during her pregnancy. In a short clip of the episode shared on Twitter by @luvuyo_zembe, Kelly said she still doesn't trust anyone.

Source: Briefly News