Makhadzi and Papa Penny were all smiles jiving to new music planned for the coming festive season

The flamboyant entertainers went head to head, showcasing their old-school and new-school dance moves

Makhadzi shared the release date of her new album with another energetic video from her and Papa Penny

Makhadzi surprised her followers with a surprise collaboration that she's cooking with Papa Penny. The two musicians hit the studio and danced to Papa Penny's Milandu Bhe, released at the end of apartheid in South Africa in 1994.

The Ghanama songstress said that they were remaking the song to suit the current audience. The Limpopo natives were having fun during their session and even had a dance-off that fans loved.

"I brought Papa Penny back in the studio to remake his 'Milandu Bhe' hit, which ruled one of the festive season back in the 90s. It's going down."

Makhadzi's social media followers said the duo are a perfect pairing and that they can't wait for the song to be released because it will be a December banger.

On Twitter, Makhadzi posted another video getting down with Papa Penny and wrote that she will release her African Queen 2.0 album on 4 November.

Watch the energetic video from the stars below:

Some comments from South Africans:

@gabrieltemudzani said:

"Yes, it’s a December gem."

@revelation_of_genesis posted:

"Now, this is beautiful, the Brenda Fassie of our time."

@andilemayisela wrote:

"This is a hit. Looks like it will rule this festive season of 2022."

@pirrow_man added:

"Song of the year, this one, don't say I didn't tell you."

@MATAKADZAMBILU0 tweeted:

"I am a Venda boy at the University of Venda, honestly speaking am proud of you Makhadzi. I am proud of being a Venda because of you."

@drtshidzi shared:

"This is amazing. I’m having goosebumps just watching the clips. Love it."

@ireneloge commented:

"The best combination I can't wait for the December song from these two. "

