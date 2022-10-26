South African series Gqeberha The Empire is in hot water after peeps discovered that they did not pay their actors

The show has yet to air its first episode, but it has already made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the run-up to its debut

South African netizens are disappointed but not surprised, given that the project is funded by the Eastern Cape government

The Queen's Mzansi Magic 9 pm Monday through Friday slot is unlikely to be filled anytime soon. Even Gqeberha The Empire seems to be failing.

‘The Queen’s replacement ’Gqeberha the Empire’ allegedly did not pay its actors. Image: @zandilemsutwana and @zikhonasodlaka

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the show, which has yet to premiere its first episode, is experiencing financial difficulties. Even though the Eastern Cape government is funding the show for R86 million, Phil reported that the actors were not paid.

Phil Mphela shared the following post on Twitter:

Fans genuinely worried about the future of Gqeberha The Empire

The Queen fans, eager to give the new show a chance, took to social media to express their displeasure with how things were going. Many people chastised the Eastern Cape government for the bad reputation.

@ramokupo said:

"The mention of the EC government nje on its own!!! I'm not shocked"

@NosiphoMaphum18 shared:

"Next thing bazavela kwi cutting edge."

@Le_thaboo posted:

"These telenovelas are so boring they should come up with something new and fresh, like a comedy show or a game show. We are tired of the same old story being written."

@ht4211 wrote:

"Problems even before the first episode, I’m not saying anything but whenever we see issues like this there is a common name in the producer's names."

@MATTER_TZA replied:

"Welele... EC Govt alone is a drama itself"

@Espin_Ozar commented:

"Eastern Cape folks and money"

@JustOneRedRose also said:

"A telenovela funded by more than one entity should have a bigger budget than this. Otherwise, what’s the point? This is what a typical telenovela filmed in Jhb costs per season. Don’t they have to deal with accommodation, extra meals, locations & extra equipment in Gqeberha?"

@ceenaomi also shared:

"EC government will chow money for any and everything. Wouldn't be surprised if we see a black screen on the day it's meant to premiere."

@Bonile_ added:

"Not even 1 episodes sezikhala nje "

