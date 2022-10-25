The Wife will return for a third season after two successful seasons as the most watched Sowmax series ever

It appears that viewers are only believeing the show's return now that Showmax has released a third trailer

Viewers have expressed their excitement for Season 3 through social media posts

Showmax has dropped ‘The Wife’s third trailer.

The third trailer for Showmax's popular telenovela The Wife has gone viral on social media.

The Wife Season 3 will premiere on 20 November 2022, and will air three episodes every Thursday until 2023.

The Wife Season 3 plot

Season 3 is centred on Naledi and Qhawe, according to ZAlebs. The explosive Season begins with the kidnapping of Naledi. While this is the first obstacle the pair will face, the Season has many twists and turns, as evidenced by the trailer.

The Wife viewers are unable to keep calm

The trailer is already making the rounds on social media. Viewers have already decided to binge the series. They shared the following posts:

@Preciou89242054 said:

"Mxm The Zulu brothers are not criminals why send the whole police station to arrest them? Height nyana here and there doesn't mean they are criminals "

@naledijumbo shared:

"Ok, Wiseman will do this role justice. Plus he & Kwenzo sorta have that resemblance nyana. I'm soooo excited haibona #TheWifeShowmax"

@tuvali13 wrote:

"Seeing Qhawe in beast mode is a turn-on."

@Its_Sbosh replied:

"Bengithi angeke ngisabuka but this looks rather interesting"

@iss_mamii also said:

"NAZOKE!! this is what I’m talking about not lama snippet "

@prettylil_icy added:

"okay okay…I think I’ll watch"

Source: Briefly News