Abdul Khoza Rumoured to Exit Hit Show ‘The Wife’, Actor Shares Cryptic Farewell Post to the Cast & Crew
- Abdul Khoza is reportedly leaving Showmax's hit telenovela The Wife and will not be part of Season 3
- This comes after the talented actor posted a cryptic farewell message to the cast and crew of the hit show
- However, the production company of The Wife has indirectly denied the rumours and promised fans a dramatic Season 3
Abdul Khoza's appearance in the Showmax series The Wife has once again become a hot topic. This comes after the popular telenovela's fan favourite actor was rumoured to be leaving
According to ZAlebs, City Press reported that Khoza had left the hit show and would not be returning for Season 3, as per sources.
When contacted for comment, the production company of The Wife Stained Glass denied the hearsays. They claimed that they didn't want to say anything that would spoil Season 3 for their devoted fans.
Meanwhile, ZAlebs claims that Abdul sent a cryptic farewell message to the cast and crew of The Wife, which has since been deleted. According to ZAlebs, it was as follows:
"It's been an amazing journey with you all on #TheWifeShowmax. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for embracing me to the fullest. I shall miss you all and wish you a greater journey ahead. You have inspired my career with this amazing show, ngiyabonga mina uNqobizitha Zulu lo, sengihembe. Heeee hee!!."
Furthermore, according to ZAlebs, Abdul Khoza later changed his mind and posted an Instagram post disputing his earlier assertion. He stated that his character Nqobizitha 'Nqoba' Zulu will not die in the upcoming Season.
The Wife set to premiere 1st season on Mzansi Magic
Briefly News previously reported that The Wife, Showmax's hit telenovela, is coming to Mzansi Magic, where viewers can expect romance, rivalry, and revenge.
Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, announced on Twitter that Season 1 of The Wife, produced by Stained Glass TV, will premiere on 12 September at 21h30. The omnibus is also available on Saturdays from 21h30 to 23h00.
According to ZAlebs, Adonisi also stated that the telenovela's more personal plot is what has made it popular, and the channel wants all Mzansi to have access to it.
