Viewers of Mzansi's popular singing competition, Idols SA , have come after show's judge Thembi Seete

Peeps said the Gomora actress lacks expertise and does not give constructive criticism to the contestants

However, fans lauded the stunner for giving fellow host Somizi Mhlongo a run for his money with her stunning outfits

Thembi Seete is a talented individual, but she cannot do it all. The popular South African star is an excellent actress, top dancer, singer and performer but is yet to win Mzansi over as a judge.

'Idols SA' viewers have blasted Thembi Seete's judging skills. Image: @thembiseete.

Source: Instagram

Idols SA viewers recently headed to Twitter to dish their thoughts on the star who joined the popular singing competition this year alongside JR Bogopa.

Social media users made it clear that they love Thembi Seete in all her other roles except being an Idols SA judge. They said the actress lacks exposure, and she does not give constructive criticism to the contestants.

@jackoxtail said:

"#IdolsSA with due disrespect, Thembi Seete is a horrible judge she must learn to tell the truth it's a competition!"

@nnete_fela_ commented

"I love sis Thembi Seete . But she doesn’t know Music, her comments are always about looks, not vocals, technics, voice control or just anything musically that will build these contestants, which isn’t supposed to be like that. She’s now making us miss Sis Unathi."

@LLunga18 said:

"With due respect sis Thembi should not be a judge next season. My sister is currently good at acting."

@San_Zuma added:

"When JR and Somizi speak, you listen... And then there's Ms. 'Well-Done My Baby' Aibo ijudge alibe ne content bakithi #IdolsSA."

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"#idolssa I don't think Thembi Seete is an honest judge between the three."

Musa Khawula issues heartfelt apology to DJ Lulo Cafe after leaking his explicit video: "What I did was wrong"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula has learned that not all gossip is good gossip. The controversial entertainment blogger popular for sharing hot tea on local celebrities came under fire after posting an explicit clip of DJ Lulo Cafe.

The video, which has since been deleted, landed the blogger in hot tea from social media users. Many blasted him for sharing the clip without thinking about Lulo Cafe's dignity.

Social media users quickly escalated the matter to Twitter authorities, resulting in Khawula being suspended from the micro-blogging site. Days after being locked out of his main account, the media personality used his backup Twitter page to issue a heartfelt apology to DJ Lulo Cafe.

