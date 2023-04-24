Musa Ngema, who played the role of Mazwi Moroka on Generations: The Legacy for nine years, has announced his departure from the popular South African soapie

Ngema's exit comes after speculation about the return of other characters to the show, leading to changes in the cast and storyline

Ngema expressed gratitude for his time on Generations: The Legacy and assured fans that he will be back soon, keeping them updated on his future endeavours

Actor Musa Ngema is leaving the soapie, 'Generations: The Legacy' after nine years in the role of Mazwi Moroka. Images: @musangema_sa

Generations: The Legacy bid farewell to one of its main cast members, Musa Ngema, in April 2023. Ngema had portrayed the character of Mazwi Moroka for nine years since the show's controversial revamp in 2014.

"Mazwi" says goodbye to Generations: The Legacy

The character of Mazwi Moroka, initially portrayed as the illegitimate son who eventually became the heir to the Moroka fortune, had faced various story challenges that allowed Ngema to showcase his talent as an actor.

Ngema took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the memories created and shared with the cast, crew and viewers during his time on the show.

Musa tweeted:

"What a journey. I am grateful for all the memories created and shared with the cast, crew, and, importantly, the viewers over the last few years. #GenerationsTheLegacy"

Ngema to focus on personal growth and new opportunities

ZAlebs reports that the actor has decided to leave the show to focus on his personal growth and explore new opportunities. The actor emphasised no bad blood between him and the show.

Ngema said:

"I wasn't going to address this, but I decided to step away from the show to focus on my personal growth and explore new opportunities. Change is the spice of life, after all. There is no bad blood between me and the show. It's all love here"

Fans of the character and the actor have praised him for his dedication to portraying Mazwi Moroka. Ngema's departure from Generations: The Legacy has left fans curious about his next acting role, as he had gained significant exposure as a leading man on the show.

Ngema assured his followers on social media that he will be back soon and will keep them posted on future endeavours.

