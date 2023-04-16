There are high standards for everyone in the Musk family. Maye, Elon's mom, made her family proud by accepting an honorary doctorate from the University of the Free State earlier this week.

Maye Musk gets awarded the Univeristy of the Free State’s honorary degree. Image: Maye Musk

Source: Instagram

The matriarch of the family tweeted her accomplishment with great pride. She attributes the enormous recognition to the fact that she has contributed to nutritional science throughout her adult life.

The University of the Free State bestowed Musk with a doctorate in Dietetics

The award was a big honour for Maya, who called the achievement:

"The best recognition ever!"

Her dedication to studying nutrition and hard work has significantly advanced the field. No one else could be more deserving of the award.

See the Tweet here:

Elon Musk and his siblings are very proud of their mom

Congratulations started pouring in from all over the world as soon as she made the announcement.

The most notable comments were from her children.

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments:

Elon was the first to say something:

"Congratulations!"

Kimbal Musk also showed his pride:

"Congrats Ma!"

@margaretsfun reminded the Musk children how lucky there were:

"@kimbal @elonmusk You both are so blessed to have an amazing mother! @"

@yosoykiel put in his contribution:

"Well done, Mama Musk!"

@chingyuanwu was gushing:

"I love your brilliant mind, charming character, and heartwarming smile. So happy for you—Congratulations once again for such an honorable achievement, and sending lots of love and warmest wishes!"

Maye Musk was craving "boerewors and pap" during her visit to South Africa

Returning back to Mzansi to accept the award was everything to Maye. Speaking in an interview with News24, Maye said:

"I have received many awards from my colleagues, but this is definitely the best. The ceremony was beautifully arranged, and was very emotional for me."

Dr Musk also told the news publication that she was excited to eat South African food on arrival. And while she had a particular craving for pap and wors, none of the restaurants she visited could provide it.

Elon Musk and artificial intelligence experts express anxiety over AI, call for pause on development of tech

In other Musk family news, Maye's son Elon has called for a pause in the development of AI. Briefly News reported that the billionaire has begun to grow anxious over the potential risk AI could cause.

Musk, along with experts in the industry, has called for a six-month pause on the development of AI. The group accomplished this in an open letter.

The government of the United Kingdom has begun working on a flexible regulatory framework to limit the dangers of AI.

