A hardworking young lady named Tina Lasisi (@TinaLasisi) celebrated graduating with a doctoral degree from Pennsylvania State University in the US

She claimed she became the first Black student to graduate with a PhD in Anthropology from the establishment in 2021

Lasisi announced her accomplishment on Twitter, and internet users flocked to the comments section to congratulate her

A driven young lady with the Twitter name Tina Lasisi (@TinaLasisi) has celebrated graduating with a doctoral degree from Pennsylvania State University in the US.

According to Lasisi, she imprinted her name in the sands of time by becoming the first black student to receive a PhD in Anthropology from Penn State.

Brilliant lady is the first Black person to graduate with PhD in Anthropology from Penn State University. Photo credit: @TinaLasisi.

Tina Lasisi announces the achievement

In a Twitter post spotted by Briefly News, she is seen glowing for the camera with a smile. Lasisi was photographed in an academic cap.

"The fact that it took until 2021 for someone to be the first tells you something. The fact that this first is biracial & from Europe tells you even more, she said on Twitter.

''It took me much longer to complete my PhD than I anticipated, and it was entirely because of the anti-Blackness/misogynoir I had to deal with (e.g., see below), and having a single ally is not enough,'' she added.

Lasisi's post had gained over 13.5K retweets, 1 203 quotes, and over 204 000 likes at the time of this publication.

See her post below:

Reactions to Lasisi's achievement

@LHlusko said:

"I am so embarrassed that this is the reality. Your experience of the guy chasing you down the hall is so sadly unsurprising, as is the gaslighting by the investigation. You are amazing to have made it through. Congratulations!!! Thank god for unicorns."

@TinaLasisi replied:

"And if that were the only incident, it would’ve been bad enough, but alas. The tragic part is that, even with this, compared to many other Black grad students, I was lucky."

@behindthemall85 said:

"Congratulations! We Are! (Penn State alums with incredibly conflicted feelings about the institution!)"

@wunpini_fm posted:

"Congratulations, sis! So proud of you!"

@kardiokoeln said:

"Congrats!"

@rathism730 commented:

"Oh, what a beautiful thing. Congrats!"

@mancitybongo commented:

"Aww, Congratulations. It's not easy at all."

@pthalo_xo posted:

"Stunning, both visually and in content. Forever happy for you and thankful for this post gracing my timeline. Congratulations."

@SpaceXDF said:

"Congratulations! Very happy for you!"

@VahriTV commented:

"Nice to meet you, Doctor. May you do many amazing things in the future."

