Three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, have developed a device called Waterbits

Waterbits, which consists of an app and hardware, is for determining the quality and safety of water for drinking and usage

They were influenced by how the properties of water are affected when there are a high number of pollutants

A group of students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, have built a device called Waterbits to determine water quality.

The team includes Esther Aboagyewaa Abankwa and Martha Esinam Kekele Demanya from the Computer Science Department, and Gladys Obuobi from the Biomedical Engineering Department of the Ghanaian establishment.

Per a Joy FM report, Waterbits is a cheaper system that leverages artificial intelligence to know the safety of water for drinking and usage.

Photo of the waterbits device.

Source: UGC

The trio developed the device to offer solutions to problems in Africa, particularly Sustainable Development Goal Six, which highlights clean water and sanitation, according to Joy news.

Per the developers, Waterbits, which comprises an app and hardware, will be essential in determining water purity, especially in rural communities.

See the photo below:

