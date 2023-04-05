Elon Musk, AI experts and industry experts have called for a six-month pause on the advancement of artificial intelligence

The group wrote an open letter claiming that developing the technology without understanding the risks posed a threat to society

The UK government has already started developing an adaptable regulatory framework to mitigate the risk of AI

SAN FRANSICO - The rapid development of artificial intelligence has tech billionaire Elon Musk and a group of AI experts running scared.

Elon Musk expressed concerns over the development of artificial intelligence. Image: Julian Stähle & Thomas Trutschel

Source: Getty Images

Together with industry executives, Musk and the AI experts penned a letter calling for a six-month pause on developing systems that surpass the power of OpenAI's ChatGPT-4, SABC News reported.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, recently launched the fourth iteration of the AI programme, which has taken the online world by storm.

The letter claimed that developing powerful AI without understanding whether its effects would be positive and risks manageable posed a threat to society.

Musk has always been opposed to AI and, earlier in April, revealed that the technology stressed him out.

European authorities sound alarm over ChatGPT and AI

On Monday, 3 April, the European Union police force Europol warned that ChatGPT-4 could be misused in phishing attempts, disinformation and cybercrime.

According to Reuters, The UK government has also taken steps to develop an adaptable regulatory framework around AI.

Netizens shared Elon Musk's concerns about AI

Below are some comments:

@freanky4fingers said:

"Age of Ultron, Terminator plus Matrix. We have a lot of examples."

@Ragcha demanded:

"Governments need to pass legislation that holds companies legally and financially accountable for whatever their AI causes."

@JarrydManuelZA commented:

"I think Musk's main concern is there are zero government frameworks in place to government the development and use of AI. This is something that everyone should be concerned about."

@nudgeitforward added:

"AI advances are outpacing political and regulatory advances by a very large margin."

Source: Briefly News