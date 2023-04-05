Elon Musk has confirmed that the Twitter logo has been changed to the Dogecoin symbol

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency which is also owned by Musk's electric vehicle company, Tesla

The tech billionaire's move resulted in the price of the cryptocurrency shooting up by over 15%

SAN FRANCISCO - Tech billionaire Elon Musk sent Twitter users reeling after he changed the application's iconic bird logo to a picture of a shiba inu dog.

Elon Musk changed the Twitter logo to the Dogecoin dog. Image: Justin Sullivan & Jakub Porzycki

The move is not a coincidence, with Musk posting a cryptic confirmation of the logo change to his feed, captioning the tweet, "As promised."

Elon Musk's relationship with Dogecoin runs deep

As the tweet would suggest, Musk was merely following through on a Twitter user's suggestion to buy Twitter and change the logo to Dogecoin.

Though it seems the Twitter owner was simply following through on the suggestion, Musk's relationship with Dogecoin runs deeper than merely being a running joke.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was invented as a joke. The tech billionaires electric vehicle company, Tesla, owns Dogecoin.

Elon Musk historically promotes Dogecoin on social media

Musk has a history of boosting Dogecoin, including calling himself the Dogefather and making plans to launch a satellite "Doge-1" to the moon.

According to IOL, analytics predicted that the cryptocurrency price would spike any time Musk made pronouncements about Dogecoin.

After changing the Twitter logo to the Dogecoin logo on Monday, the cryptocurrency's price shot up by over 15%.

Elon Musk faces billion dollar lawsuit from Dogecoin investors

Musk is currently in a bitter lawsuit with people who invested in Dogecoin.

The investors have accused Musk of driving up cryptocurrency’s price only to let it crash. The dogecoin investors are suing the billionaire for R4.62 trillion ($258bn), TimesLIVE reported.

Netizens are divided by Twitter logo change

Below are some reactions:

@greybtc asked:

"Did you learn these tricks from Hustlers University?"

@BiirbG claimed:

"Dogecoin has gained $4 billion in market value because of this..."

@TheApiens praised:

"Great marketing."

@AlastairMcA30 slammed:

"This is, honestly, pathetic."

