Akon claimed that his Twitter account was hacked following a post that called out Elon Musk for making people pay for Twitter verification

Akon's deleted tweet noted that artists were begged to stay on the app to build traffic, but they are now being asked to pay for something they built

The Senegalese singer later rubbished the post and said someone had tempered with his verified Twitter account

Akon has rubbished reports that he posted a tweet blasting new Twitter owner Elon Musk. The post shared on the singer's page suggested that making people pay for Twitter verifications was wrong.

In the now-deleted post, the Lonely hitmaker accused the South African-born billionaire of forcing people to pay for Twitter verifications following his recent takeover. The post read:

"Back in the day, Twitter was begging musicians to stay on cause they don’t have traffic. They came up with a verification process to protect accounts from fake ones, now @elonmusk is taking that away and forcing us to pay- FYI, I’m ain’t paying for something we helped build."

Akon issues statement debunking post about paying for Twitter verification

Taking to his page, the Senegalese star debunked his previous post and claimed that his account was hacked. Akon also issued a stern warning to the hackers who are using his verified Twitter account to spread fake news. He tweeted:

"My account was just hacked. This tweet didn’t come from me. Whom ever hacked my account, Please keep your personal opinions away from my profile respectfully."

