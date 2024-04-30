Pictures of Amanda du-Pont with armed security guards went viral, sparking debate on social media about her need for heightened security

Some speculated that she might be seeking attention, while others suggested she could be protecting herself from potential threats

Despite criticism, some users acknowledged that there might be a valid reason for her increased security measures, noting that she had not previously hired bodyguards

Amanda du-Pont's name popped up on social media after pictures of the star walking around with armed security guards went viral. People questioned why the actress now moves around with guards.

Pictures of Amanda du-Pont with armed guards got social media users talking. Image: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont's pictures spark debate

Celebrities always love to go the extra mile for attention. Actress Amanda du-Pont recently caught Mzansi's eye when she was pictured moving around with armed security at what seemed like a funeral.

The now-viral pictures were shared by the popular parody page @ChrisEcxel102 on X. The user asked why Amanda had beefed up her security. The post's caption read:

"What does she need a security guard for, I didn't know she was this dramatic."

Mzansi weighs in on Amanda du-Pont's pictures

Reacting to the pictures, many social media users accused Amanda of being dramatic. Some noted that she drew attention to herself by moving around with armed security guards.

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"She must be wearing a Richard Mille watch."

@Ndivhuwo_Lr commented:

"Who Knows, Maybe She Thinks Jub Jub Might Come After Her. After All The Allegations She Said About Him."

@Bhelekazi_13 added:

"This is bringing attention to yourself yazi, the thugs that didn't know her will be curious ukuthi uphetheni le engaka that would require so many bodyguards."

@PortiaP82876 said:

"Having them security is not a problem..but having a security carrying a gun like they are guarding SBV car is madness."

@mczmot said:

"Clearly, there is a good reason for this protection. Amanda has never hired bodyguards before."

Source: Briefly News