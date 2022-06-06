Kelly Khumalo's name has been marred in controversy following the resumption of Senzo Meyiwa's murder case

The award-winning star topped Twitter trends last week following news that an eyewitness saw her pull the trigger, killing Meyiwa

In a new twist of events, A Zimbabwean prophet has called upon Khumalo to ensure that she has more security as people are plotting to hurt her

Kelly Khumalo has been trending for the wrong reasons following the resumption of Senzo Meyiwa's death trial. Last week, the Empini singer was the talk of the town after advocate Teffo alleged that a key witness who saw the singer pull the trigger killing Meyiwa was going to take to the stand.

Kelly Khumalo has reportedly hired bodyguards following a disturbing prophecy from a Zimbabwean prophet. Image: @kellykhumaloza

However, it doesn't rain but pours for the singer, who reportedly received a disturbing prophecy from a man of God.

A Zimbabwean prophet named Prophet MellonTik Orasi headed to his Facebook page to sternly warn the singer. He said the Khumalo's life was in danger, and people were plotting to kill her. He said:

"Kelly Khumalo if you have prayed before then start now. Dark clouds rising.

"Until the case is over, Proper security is needed for Kelly cold blood murder. Don't kill her!"

The singer heeded the prophet's warning and beefed up her security, according to The South African. Per the publication, Khumalo was recently seen exiting a mall escorted by two bodyguards.

Kelly Khumalo shares explosive trailer of Season 3 of her reality show: "They hate that I didn't die that day"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo has taken to social media to tease Season 3 of her reality show, Life with Kelly Khumalo. The singer posted the explosive trailer on Monday, 6 June.

In the clip, the media personality touches on Senzo Meyiwa's death and the drama with her baby daddy, Jub Jub. Kelly has been trending for the wrong reasons in the past few days as the former Orlando Pirates goalie's murder case continues.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, the Empini hitmaker captioned the dramatic 30-second clip:

"Y'all gon’ know about me."

