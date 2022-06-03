After a long separation, Zandie Khumalo has come out publicly in support of her sister Kelly

Zandie was also present on the night of Senzo's murder but has kept her distance from the case since allegedly falling out with her famous sibling

Taking to her Instagram account, Zandie recently shared a cryptic post that many fans believe could have a deeper meaning

Zandie Khumalo has the social media streets buzzing after posting a rare clip of her sister, singer Kelly Khumalo. While the siblings allegedly had a falling out in recent years, it seems they are standing together after once again being jointly implicated in the murder of soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa.

Zandie Khumalo has shown her support for her sister, Kelly Khumalo. Images: @zandie_khumalo_gumede/Instagram

In the wake of Advocate Teffo's damning claims about a mystery witness who will testify that Kelly pulled the trigger that night, Zandie is showing her unwavering support.

Heading to her Instagram account, the musician's sister shared a short clip of some of Kelly's recent music.

"Whenever you need me, dali call me," are the lyrics of one of the songs she shared.

Social media peeps shared their thoughts in the comments section. Many showed their support for the Khumalo sisters. Fans were also happy to see the siblings standing together after their brutal falling out.

Check out some of the comments below:

nonkukhumalo29 said:

"As they say "blood is thicker than water"

morongwamahlakoane87 said:

"Family is everything Zandie, She needs u more than u know."

ma_ree_3 said:

"How I love this post from you, my sistesr keeper it's about dam time."

SA thinks Kelly Khumalo's sister may be the eye-witness after her cryptic song

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo's involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's death is still surrounded by speculation. The latest involves Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo who released a song titled iKhwela, which translates to whistle.

According to The South African, Zandie Gumede's lyrics may possibly implicate her sister Kelly Khumalo. Some speculate that Zandie's lyrics in the song fit the case at hand.

