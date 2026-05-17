Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo surprised his followers on X when he responded to a social media user seeking a job

Dhlomo trended on social media on 14 May 2026, after he revealed he was willing to assist the unemployed man.

Fans of the radio personality applauded him for helping the unknown man

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Sizwe Dhlomo assists SA man with a job. Images: SizweDhlomo

Source: Getty Images

TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently impressed South Africans when he assisted an unemployed man on social media with a job.

Dhlomo, who recently weighed in on Bellarmine Mugabe living in South Africa, reacted to the man's request on X on 14 May 2026.

The Kaya FM radio personality previously left South Africans in tears when he delivered a moving speech at DJ Warras' memorial service.

The media personality reacted to a social media user seeking a job on his X account on 14 May 2026.

A social media user @AyazingcaPoqo asked the media personality if he doesn't have friends who own a Spar in Cape Town, as he's looking for employment.

Dhlomo replied: "No, sir… I have guys who own petrol stations, though. Would you work in one of those?"

@AyazingcaPoqo responded by saying that he's interested and asked the media personality if he could arrange a meeting with his friends.

@SizweDhlomo said: "Alright, let me speak to them and see."

South Africans comment on Dhlomo's reaction

@MaMsibi_Omuhle said:

"Hi Sizwe, I’m currently looking for petrol stations for sale. All brands are welcome. If you know any - please share details. This is a serious request if you do see it."

@Skhentwa wrote:

"Sizwe, please connect the guy to one of those petrol stations, man, unemployment is not a joke in this economy. Growth starts somewhere. A petrol station role could lead to great administrative experience down the line."

@RSfannn responded:

"Yeah no! Looking at these comments, it’s really bad out there. Pray y’all get something because this government doesnt give a sh*t."

@Miss_Mbedzip replied:

"Yo guys, if anyone here knows where I can get an entry-level job as an auto electrician, please plug me in. I'm so desperate right now. I recently completed my trade test in February."

@ZizinjaAbelungu commented:

"Dinangwe, don't you have a friend who owns a mine? I'm looking for a job."

@proletarat52439 said:

"I'm humbled by your response, Sizwe. Never thought you had it in you. So we thank you for your gesture of kindness."

@takaIYANA reacted:

"Eish bafethu life is hard out here, reading the comments and seeing our fellow mates wanting anything as long as it pays. Thanks, Siz brother."

@Pablo1K10 said:

"This is good news. You’re doing so well by reducing the unemployment rate. I’m so happy for Karabo even though I don’t know him personally! I hope he gets the job at one of those petrol stations."

Sizwe Dhlomo helps SA man with a job at a petrol station. Images: Kaya898 and Sizwe Dhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to a video of Bongani Fassie's performance: "Shame"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kaya FM radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Bongani Fassie's recent video online.

Fassie trended on social media this week when he danced at a pool party on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

South Africans and fans of the musician responded to Dhlomo's comment this week.

Source: Briefly News