Singer Kelly Khumalo has been embroiled in headlines during Senzo Meyiwa's case, and the latest developments continue to implicate the singer

Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo has Mzansi believing she may have hinted that she is the mystery witness that defence advocate Malesela Teffo will bring forward

Followers of the case think it is Zandie Khumalo because of the lyrics of her latest song iKhwela, which make specific implications

Kelly Khumalo's involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's death is still surrounded by speculation.

The latest involves Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo who released a song titled iKhwela, which translates to whistle.

Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie's song 'iKhwela' is about blowing the whistle, leaving some convinced she will be the witness in Senzo Meyiwa's case. Image: Getty Images/ Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo causes a stir with new single iKhwela

According to The South African, Zandie Gumede's lyrics may possibly implicate her sister Kelly Khumalo.

Some speculate that Zandie's lyrics in the song fit the case at hand as they read:

"Time to blow the whistle and even men point guns at us. "

Those who listened to the song found the lyrics eerily descriptive of what may have happened when Senzo died. To add fuel to the fire, the caption in Zandie's Instagram post promoting her new song highlighted the lyrics:

"I think the time has come to blow the whistle, what do you think? The day has finally come, let it sound [the whistle]"

Mzansi puzzled over Zandie Khumalo's new song iKhwela

Zandie's song raised the nation's eyebrows because to blow the whistle also means to expose someone's wrongdoing, and many have concluded that this references Kelly Khumalo.

Netizens were reeling from all the possible meanings.

@_ShaunKeyz tweeted:

"These are lyrics are from a song but there's definitely a reason why she quoted these lyrics, and I'm sure it has to do with Kelly's case ‍♂️ ngapha I heard these 2 sisters don't get along, kushubile madvodza"

@Patty_Ngc added

"And vele ngathi abazwani kahle hle nosisi wakhe akakhulume it's enough manje" [And it just so happens that they don't get along very well with her sister and she says it's enough now]

Another camp of peeps thinks the song is a strategic marketing move for Zandie's single.

@KaziiMtshali_ tweeted:

"It's lyrics from her new song 'iKhwela'. She's basically just promoting it and I suspect she strategically drafted her caption like that because she knew it would get people talking. It might work for her and her song. I don't think she's the witness."

@swazzinaiter3 commented"

"It's just a song bafethu "

"She's confessing": Kelly Khumalo's hit 'Ngwathwala Ngaye' rubs SA the wrong way

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo's name has been marred with controversy since Senzo Meyiwa's death. The former Bafana Bafana captain was shot and killed in Khumalo's mother's house in October 2014.

Following the news, peeps have also pointed out that Khumalo's song Ngwathwala Ngaye also gives her away.

South Africans headed to Twitter to share that the song, which translates to 'I made a sacrifice with him', implies that Kelly killed Senzo.

