Advocate Malesela Teffo has accused the former Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane of being part of an elaborate cover-up

Teffo claims that Nksoi-Malobane and other officials plotted a plan to hide the details of what happened the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed

Nkosi-Malobane says the allegations are absurd and she did not know Meyiwa personally but only as a footballer

PRETORIA - Former Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has been roped into the Senzo Meyiwa trial by defence lawyer Advocate Malesela Teffo for allegedly being involved in a cover-up.

Teffo is representing four out of the five suspects accused of the murder of the late Bafana Bafana play who was killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in 2014.

On Wednesday, 2 June, Teffo dropped the bombshell that Kelly Khumalo mistakenly shot Meyiwa. Teffo added that he has a witness who will testify to that as well as testify that senior police officials were involved in the whole cover-up, according to the Mail & Guardian.

The defence lawyer added that Nkosi-Malobane was present when an alleged plan to cover up what really happened on the night Meyiwa was killed was planned, reports SABC News. She has now rubbished the allegations and called them nonsense.

"That's nonsense. Especially for a learned person like Advocate Teffo to come up with such allegations," said Nkosi-Malobane.

Nkosi-Malobane went on to say that as a MEC and a public figure she would visit a lot of families who have lost loved ones in a violent manner. She asked why her visit to the home where Meyiwa was killed is being questioned when she has been to many other houses where brutal murders happened.

The former MEC added that she did not know Meyiwa personally and only knew him because she is a football fan.

"First of all, I never knew him except as a footballer and of course, I knew him because I am a fan of Orlando Pirates so I follow Orlando Pirates whenever it plays. But personally, I don't know him so why should we choose one citizen out of all the other citizens," said Nkosi-Malobane.

She says she is surprised that she is being accused of plotting a cover-up and believes that Advocate Teffo is speaking a lot of nonsense.

