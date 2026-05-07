More than 1,200 beneficiaries of the social relief distress grant in Evaton, pooled their money together to invest in a bakery, supermarket and butchery

The initiative has already created jobs for unemployed residents and now pays dividends to investors

Led by former financial investor Sibusiso Ntsele, the long-term goal is to revive the township economy and alleviate poverty

Sibusiso Ntsele (left) and the Isinkwa Sethu grocery (right). Images: African Telegraf/Facebook and @sindane/X

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG - More than 1,200 beneficiaries of the R370 Social Relief of Distress grant have turned their small monthly payments into a growing business empire in Evaton, Gauteng.

Led by a local former investor, the initiative is aimed at reviving the township economy and alleviating poverty in the community.

What is the initiative, and how did it come together?

The beneficiaries joined the Isinkwa Sethu Campaign, an initiative started by former financial investor Sibusiso Ntsele, who encouraged residents to pool their grant money together and invest in businesses that could uplift the community.

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Speaking to the Sowetan, Ntsele said what started as a dream six months ago has now grown into a bakery, a supermarket and a butchery.

According to Ntsele, around 1,000 people believed in his vision when he first introduced the idea of reviving the township economy and fighting poverty through collective investment.

He explained that the campaign first spotted a struggling bakery in Evaton and decided to invest in it. The bakery slowly began growing, and more community members were brought in to work as paid employees. This past weekend, the group officially launched a supermarket and butchery, marking another major milestone for the initiative.

Ntsele said investors in the businesses now receive dividends from the profits generated by the stores. He explained that the bakery was chosen first because bread is one of the most important daily food items in many households.

“We realised that as consumers, we are constantly giving our money to established corporates while our own communities are not benefiting from it,” said Ntsele.

He added that the long-term goal is much bigger than just owning shops but to won the means of production as well. Ntsele said his mission is centred on changing lives and restoring dignity in struggling communities.

“I’m on a quest to change people’s lives,” he added.

As the sole director of the Isinkwa Sethu Campaign, Ntsele also encouraged beneficiaries to actively support and promote the businesses after investing. He said community members have a responsibility to bring customers to the bakery and shops so that the businesses can continue making profits and creating more jobs.

Watch Sibusiso Ntsele speaking about the initiative:

Beneficiaries speak out about the change in their lives

The initiative has already started changing lives in Evaton. Two security guards who had been unemployed for years have now found work through the project. One of them, Fannie Mpembe, works as both a packer and a security guard at the business.

Mpembe said he had been unemployed for more than two years before getting the opportunity.

“I have four kids to feed, so this job helps me a lot,” he said.

Mamelodi ladies pool together stokvel money to open up businesses

Briefly News reported that a group of ladies from Mamelodi decided to come together and open shops using their stokvel funds. The women trended on social media, where they were applauded for breaking barriers and not allowing their situations to limit them from achieving greatness. The ladies have taught many people in Mzansi that one does not need much to be successful; instead, working together with people within your community opens the door to achieving much more.

Source: Briefly News