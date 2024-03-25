A group of women are redefining what it means to be entrepreneurs as they went viral in a Facebook post

The genius ladies decided to open up multiple stores, which have inspired many people on social media

Mzansi was in complete awe of the women's ability to work together and create generational wealth for themselves and their families

Nothing screams women's empowerment more than a group of ladies working together to create wealth for themselves and their families while inspiring others.

Mamelodi ladies inspired many South Africans with their touching story of owning multiple businesses. Image: Kasi Economy

Source: Facebook

Women open up multiple stores

This group of women are breaking barriers and not allowing their situations to limit them from achieving greatness. The ladies have taught many people in Mzansi that one does not need much to be successful; instead, working together with people within your community opens the door to achieving much more.

The Facebook post shared by Kasi Economy shows the businesswomen standing outside one of their stores. The post's caption revealed that the ladies from Mamelodi, a township in Pretoria, had decided to get together and open up shops with their stokvel money. The post went viral, inspiring many people as the ladies are true representatives of 'woman empowerment."

Take a look at the post.

South Africans clap for the women

The post received a huge attraction, and many were impressed by the women's bold move as they showered them with compliments and congratulatory messages in the comments section saying:

Trevor Chiliza said:

"This is the only way to take back our township economy. Big up, ladies."

Matlotlo-wa Moloi added:

"Super innovative initiatives from our lovely South African ladies."

Alfabet Thantsi wrote:

"Wow, this is a good idea. Just have a look Lungelo Pridee."

Beckz Spotted Hyena Scheeperz gushed over the women's business ventures, saying:

"At least something different, not always alcohol stokvels, weekend getaways or grocer nie...big up to these women."

Queeny QueenEarth simply said:

"I am inspired! This is beautiful."

Tidi's Kitchen commented:

"So proud of you basadi the kind of ladies we want in our society big up."

Charity Katotobwe shared:

"Smart ladies. This is what we wanna hear."

